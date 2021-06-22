Summer concerts continue this week

June 22, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

The Party Prophets with Gene Pharr and Cindy Floyd will be in concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. (Submitted promo photo)

Envision will be on stage in a concert at 7:30 Friday evening. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)

Kids in America will be playing a 7:30 p.m. show Friday, bringing top 80s hits to the stage. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)

The Surry Arts Council has another three-concert weekend in store for music fans as the Summer Concert Series returns to the Blackmon Amphitheatre.

On Thursday evening, The Party Prophets with Gene Pharr and Cindy Floyd will be in concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Envision will take to the stage in a concert at 7:30 that evening.

The next night, on Saturday, the 80s cover band Kids in America will be playing a 7:30 p.m. show.

Tickets will be on sale at the gates one hour prior to the concerts. Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be on hand with concessions.

Those attending are encouraged to take lounge or beach chairs or a blanket. For more information, visit www.surryarts.org