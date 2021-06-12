City schools making administrative changes

The Mount Airy City School system is making several administrative changes among its staff this summer.

At least four individuals already in the school system will be moving to new posts — or taking on more responsibility — while at least one assistant principal position will be created.

Kevin Joyce, who has been working in education for more than 25 years and has served as assistant principal at the high school since 2014, has been named the district’s coordinator of Learning Enhancement and Global Programs.

“This federally funded position will help address any learning gaps caused by COVID-19 and also move students forward academically,” school officials said in a statement released about Joyce’s appointment. “Mr. Joyce has been organizing global programs for five years and will continue his work with the Mandarin Chinese program that serves middle and high schoolers in the district.”

Joyce’s office will be located at Mount Airy Middle School. New additions to his role will include coordinating the eight interventionists serving kindergarten through twelfth graders throughout the district and leading the Advancement Via Individual Determination program “that will facilitate the growth and achievement of students striving to attend college. He will also be working to support English Learners across the system.”

Maggie Mitchell will be replacing Joyce as Mount Airy High School’s assistant principal. She has been the school’s curriculum facilitator for the past two years and has been in education since 2013. She will continue to facilitate professional learning communities, coach teachers, provide staff development, and resources for classroom instruction.

Her curriculum facilitator role for the school will not be filled. Instead, the school system will be creating an additional assistant principal position to be filled over the summer.

“It has been a pleasure to work together with Mr. Joyce at Mount Airy High School,.” said Principal Jason Dorsett. “He is a dedicated educator and outstanding person who is always willing to go above and beyond for our students, staff, and community. By expanding his role, he is now able to have the same impact on the entire district.”

“We are excited about the transition for Mrs. Mitchell,” he continued. “She has shown a willingness and desire to jump right in to provide a high level of support for our staff. This transition provides an opportunity to do the same for our students and school community.”

Audra Chilton has been named chief finance officer, from her present title of finance officer. She will continue in her role of managing local, state, and federal dollars for the district.

“She works closely with her team to ensure that both district and individual school finances are handled responsibly,” school officials said. “In the past year, over 17 newly designated funding sources have been added to her responsibilities and each with its own specific rules and regulations.”

Chilton, a Certified Public Accountant, has been with the city school system since 2014. “Her technical expertise, work ethic, and strong team has helped her achieve the Excellence in Financial Management and Reporting award for six years in a row,” school officials said.

Dr. Phillip Brown has been named deputy superintendent.

“This position works closely with the superintendent to implement innovative programs and general operations of the school district,” school officials said. Brown joined the district in 2016 and has led the development of Mount Airy City Schools Social and Emotional Learning Taskforce, coached staff members, and connected the local workforce to initiatives within the school system.

Most recently he has served as chief officer for academics and human resources. “He will continue his work with Human Resources and Teaching and Learning across the district,” school officials said.

“Mount Airy City Schools wants to rethink education as we come out of the last challenging year,” said Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison. “Changes in administrative roles and ways to support students will provide a framework to make sure every single child is successful. I am thankful that we have tremendous leadership throughout our district.

“Our leadership team did a great job bringing students back five days a week this year. Mrs. Audra Chilton and Dr. Phillip Brown were critical members of that team. They should be commended for all of their leadership in extremely difficult areas. Many of the additional responsibilities they have assumed are captured under these new leadership roles.”