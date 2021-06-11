Police reports

• A man listed as homeless is being jailed under a $51,000 secured bond on a long list of break-in and other charges — including four felonies — stemming from his illegal entry of a barn, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Tyler Wayne Johnson, 31, was arrested Sunday at the barn that was broken into on Frederick Street at the residence of its owner, Danny Michael Judd. A Savage Model 62 .22-caliber semi-automatic long rifle valued at $300 was stolen along with beer.

Johnson also allegedly was found with methamphetamine, leading to a felony charge of possession of that drug along with three other felonies: breaking and entering of a building, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also is accused of misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, attempted larceny, second-degree trespassing and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer.

Johnson is scheduled to be in Surry District Court Monday.

• A case involving the discharging of a firearm into an occupied vehicle was reported last Saturday, which involved an unknown suspect shooting at Elijah Raykwan Malik Oakes of Carolina Court with a handgun while Oakes was inside his 2011 BMW.

No injuries resulted from the incident that occurred on West Independence Boulevard near South Street.

• A break-in-related incident unfolded last Saturday at a business identified in police records as Market Markit, located in a suite at 162 W. Pine St. A cable to an outside camera was cut, with the damage put at $50, and a tool then was used in an attempt to open a door.

• The Quality Mart convenience store on Holly Springs Road was the scene of a crime on June 1, when a known suspect took a tire-care product and auto fuses. No charges were reported in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

• Christopher Michael Hicks, 29, listed as homeless, was arrested on charges of larceny from a merchant, larceny and possession of stolen goods on May 31 at Walmart.

Hicks is accused of removing an anti-theft device at the store, enabling the larceny of a Vankyo pocket projector and knife sharpeners with a total value of $214, which were recovered. He was jailed under a $1,500 secured bond and is slated for an appearance in Surry District Court next Monday.

• Samantha Dawn Hazelwood, 26, of 1307 The Hollow Road in Ararat, Virginia, was served with multiple warrants on May 31 after being encountered by officers at Northern Regional Hospital.

This includes an order for arrest on two counts of failing to appear in court which had been issued on Sept. 2, 2020, a simple assault charge filed on Nov. 30 and a larceny charge, July 17.

Hazelwood was confined in the county jail under a $3,330 secured bond, with her case set for the June 21 District Court session.

• Johnathan Reed Stiltner, 46, listed as homeless, was charged with resisting a public officer on May 26 after he was encountered by police during a suspicious-person investigation at Mount Airy High School.

Stiltner was held in the Surry County Jail under a $300 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on June 28.

• Erica Penn Blanton, 37, of Statesville, was served with an outstanding criminal summons for a charge of second-degree trespassing on May 26 after she was encountered by police during a suspicious-person investigation at 600 W. Independence Blvd.

The trespassing case had been initiated in October 2019 with Shearlene Brown of South Main Street listed as the complainant. Blanton is scheduled to appear in District Court today.

• Ashley Jamie Leimbach, 44, of Piney Creek in Alleghany County, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a felony charge of conspiring to break and enter on May 25, which had been filed through the Alleghany Sheriff’s Office on May 17 with no other details listed.

Leimbach was encountered by Mount Airy officers during a larceny investigation at the Goodwill store on Rockford Street. She was jailed under a $2,500 secured bond in Dobson while awaiting a court appearance in Sparta Monday.