Coil-building pottery class set for Stuart

June 7, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

CRITZ, VA – Pottery instructor Jessica Shelor will teach a coil-building class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from June 10 to June 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart, Virginia.

Coil building is a pottery technique that has existed for thousands of years and is used to more easily build thicker or taller walls on vessels, allowing for the creation of large pieces such as urns or sculptures.

The 12-hour course is $85 per person with all supplies included. Interested participants may register at https://bit.ly/CoilPots.

Shelor is a teacher in the art department for the Danville, Virginia, city school system, with more than 15 years of experience teaching both children and adults. This class is appropriate for anyone age 16 and older and no experience is necessary.

The Creative Arts Center is part of the Virginia Tech Reynolds Homestead and offers classes in pottery, weaving, painting, and more.

Anyone with a disability who desires an accommodation should contact Lisa Martin at martinlm@vt.edu during regular business hours at least five business days prior to the event.

The Creative Arts Center is located at 334 Patrick Ave. in the same building as the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce.

Photo: Janiece Harmon creates an urn using the coiling technique.