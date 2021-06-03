Former J.J. Jones High joins National Register

June 3, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

An unidentified man examines materials on display honoring the long and proud legacy of the former J.J. Jones High School in Mount Airy during a 2019 reunion of students who attended the all-black campus.

The former J.J. Jones High School has always been a special place for area residents with ties to the all-black campus that operated in Mount Airy during the last century, and now has achieved even greater status.

It has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, according to an announcement Thursday from Nancy Bowman Williams, the president of the J.J. Jones High School Alumni Association.

“The National Register has been called ‘a roll call of the tangible reminders of the history of the United States,’” the announcement states.

“Being included among all the places recognized as such is of great significance to the town of Mount Airy and all its residents, especially so for the former (Jones) students and instructors.”

The school was named for John Jarvis Jones, a pioneering African-American educator who moved to Mount Airy in 1914.

Jones and his family would establish an educational legacy that served generations of students.

The campus that would bear his name, located on Jones School Road in the northern part of the city, opened in 1936. It bid farewell to a final high school graduating class in 1966 — corresponding with the desegregation of public schools in Surry County.

Leonidas Harold “L.H.” Jones, son of J.J. Jones, was the only principal of Jones High during its 30 years of operation.

The former high school later served both white and African-American elementary pupils until the mid-1990s, when a new J.J. Jones campus opened on Riverside Drive. It is attended by the city’s intermediate students.

L.H. Jones Family Resource Center, where a number of community agencies are based under the Yadkin Valley Economic Development District Inc. umbrella, now occupies the former school site that is owned by the alumni group.

Jones Alumni Auditorium also is part of the sprawling complex and hosts a number of community events.

That includes a reunion of those who attended the formerly all-black campus which is held every two years.

“The school provided the best formative education for African-Americans possible during the segregated era,” says information provided by Williams regarding the local landmark.

“Many of those graduates went on to graduate from college, acquire advanced degrees and became successful businessmen and women, teachers, lawyers and doctors.”

National Register Designation

Several areas of Mount Airy were recommended for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018 based on research by a Lexington, Virginia, architectural historian recognizing those as historically valuable and worthy of preservation.

The former J.J. Jones High School was nominated as a stand-alone site.

An application for the national designation was initiated on behalf of the former campus in August 2019.

What Thursday’s announcement termed an “arduous process” of being of approved for that honor recently was completed with the signing of a certificate by an official in Raleigh. This occurred at the State Historic Preservation Office, which is part of the Office of Archives and History under the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

“We are extremely proud of this honor and look forward to a celebration ceremony that will be an appropriate show of appreciation to those whose hard work and perseverance was paramount in the success of the school, its students and those who were instrumental in obtaining this recognition,” Thursday’s announcement by Williams states.

The Alumni Association, YVEDDI and the Family Resource Center will celebrate that “significant milestone” later this year with a program and installation of a seal, it adds.

Around the first of this year, two areas in Mount Airy that also had been recommended along with J.J. Jones High were added to the National Register of Historic Places, the Lebanon Hill Historic District and Country Club Estates Historic District.

The National Register of Historic Places now contains more than 95,000 entries encompassing 1.8 million-plus sites, buildings, structures and objects, which can be found in nearly every county in the nation.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.