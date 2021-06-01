June 1, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

The Magnificents, shown here in this promotional photo, are scheduled to be in concert Friday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Submitted photo)

<p>The Cat5 Band, pictured in this promotional photo, are set to take to the stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (Submitted photo)</p>

Two more Surry Arts Council Summer Concert series shows are scheduled for this weekend, one on Friday evening and one on Saturday.

The Magnificents are scheduled to be in concert Friday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Twenty-four hours later, the Cat5 Band will take to the stage in a Saturday evening concert at 7:30.

Tickets will be on sale at the gates one hour prior to the concerts. Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be on hand with concessions.

Those attending are encouraged to take lounge or beach chairs or a blanket. For more information, visit www.surryarts.org