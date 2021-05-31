Twelve Oaks celebrate Mothers Day

May 31, 2021 Mount Airy News Community, News 0

Max Cook said “her hugs and smiles” are his favorite memory.

Submitted photo

<p>Faye Fowler said her mother always taught her “to do right by others.”</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Faye Fowler said her mother always taught her “to do right by others.”

Submitted photo

<p>Naomi Jessup enjoys treats and a photo shoot for Mother’s Day.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Naomi Jessup enjoys treats and a photo shoot for Mother’s Day.

Submitted photo

<p>Dane Bryant poses in front of a Mother’s Day collage created by Twelve Oaks Personal Care Assistant Charity Watson.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Dane Bryant poses in front of a Mother’s Day collage created by Twelve Oaks Personal Care Assistant Charity Watson.

Submitted photo

Twelve Oaks DePaul Senior Living Community in Mount Airy celebrated Mother’s Day earlier this month, “showering” the moms there with gifts and letting everyone have a chance to reminisce.