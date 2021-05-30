Brian Free and Assurance in concert June 6

May 30, 2021 John Peters II Church, News 0

Brian Free and Assurance will be performing a gospel music concert on June 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church located at 2063 South Main Street in Mount Airy.

Free is one of the most recognizable tenors in gospel music. Fans have responded to his music by honoring him and the group at the Dove Awards for Southern Gospel Performance of the Year, “Say Amen,” in 2014 as well as “Long As I Got King Jesus” in 2006. Brian Free and Assurance has also made a number of television appearances, including on TBN, Gospel Music Channel, Prime Time Country on TNN, The “Today Show” on NBC, and on 27 of the “Gaither Video” series.

The mission of Brian Free and Assurance is to lift up Jesus Christ through their music, see souls come to know the Lord as Savior and be an encouragement to Believers across the nation and abroad.

The community is invited to hear Brian Free and Assurance at 10:30 a.m. at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church located at 2063 South Main Street, Mount Airy. The concert will be held in Mount Airy Wesleyan’s gymnasium/worship center. Interested persons may contact Mount Airy Wesleyan at 336-786-7250 or via the church website or Facebook. There is no charge for the concert. A love offering will be taken during the service.