Three area teens charged with first degree murder

May 26, 2021 John Peters II

Case stems from body found in Pilot Mountain

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Three area teens — two from Mount Airy — have been indicted on charges of murder, kidnapping, and other charges in connection with the shooting death of a Greensboro teen. All three will be tried as adults, according to Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. However, because of their ages, The Mount Airy News is not publishing their names at this time.

Their indictments and the charges are in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Xzavian Bernard Graves of Greensboro, whose body was found on the grounds of the Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain on May 6.

The next day, officers with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation along with members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division arrested a 16-year-old female on Wards Gap Road in Mount Airy and a 17-year-old male on Brookvalley Road in King, in relation to the case. Shortly after that, based on additional information gleaned in the probe, they arrested a 16-year-old on Booker Street in Mount Airy.

While the sheriff’s office initially did not release any of the names of those charged because they are juveniles, Hiatt announced on Wednesday the three would be tried as adults, and released their names. That came after a Surry County grand jury this week issued indictments against the three, charging each with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

The three are being held, without bond, at a juvenile facility administered by the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

The charges are related to the May 6 incident when groundskeepers working for the Armfield Civic Center found the body, immediately calling the Pilot Mountain Police Department and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Surry County’s three public schools in the town — East Surry High School, Pilot Mountain Middle School and Pilot Mountain Elementary School — were all put under a shelter-in-place order at the time out of caution, given the three school’s close proximity to the Armfield Center.

The shelter-in-place order, which allows students and faculty to move around inside of buildings but does not allow them to exit any building, was lifted within two hours and the students were able to complete a normal school day.

There was no indication if the three knew their alleged victim, nor whether the victim was killed on the grounds of the Armfield Center or elsewhere and his body left there. Additional information was not immediately available.

Sheriff Hiatt said he “would like to thank the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Surry County Emergency Medical Services, Pilot Mountain Police Department and the Surry County School System for their assistance in this investigation.”