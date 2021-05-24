Motorcyclist dies from Fancy Gap accident

A motorcyclist died Monday morning from injuries he received in a Sunday afternoon crash on U.S. 52 near Fancy Gap, Virginia.

Virginia State Police Trooper C.A. Thompson is investigating the fatal crash in Carroll County. The wreck occurred Sunday at around 2:30 p.m. when a motorcycle crashed on U.S. 52, approximately two miles south of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

According to the Virginia State Police, the operator of the motorcycle was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where the motorcyclist died early Monday. The state police did not provide any additional information, with the wreck remaining under investigation.