Motorcyclist dies from Fancy Gap accident

Longtime Mount Airy News journalist and former Lifestyles Editor Eleanor Powell will be laid to rest today in a service scheduled for 2 p.m. in Mount Airy.

Powell passed away last week at the age of 90.

Powell, known affectionately by her former colleagues at The News as Miss Ellie, said during a 2012 interview that it was a high school internship she began at the age of 17 which set her on her life’s work.

As a high school senior she began working part-time at the paper, typing community news and releases, and writing a weekly column geared toward teenagers.

“I walked into the building when I was 17 and never left,” she said with a laugh in 2012, when she was just days away from retirement.

She did leave the paper before that retirement — on two separate occasions. She married Joe “Pete” Powell in 1949, and after working with The News for a few more years, she and her husband began a family, so Miss Ellie took a few years off to raise her three children, returning to The News when the youngest of the three was old enough to begin school.

In 2007, after having worked at the paper for 47 of the previous 59 years, she retired.

That didn’t last long. Less than a month later, she’d been talked out of retirement by then-publisher Gary Lawrence. She rejoined the staff, taking up her old mantel of Lifestyles editor as well as editor of the popular weekly publication Surry Scene, a key move during a tumultuous time in the history of The News.

Lawrence, who was a Heartland Publications vice president operating out of the Middlesboro Daily News in Middlesboro, Kentucky, recalled that period on Monday. Heartland had recently purchased the Mount Airy News, along with several other newspapers in North Carolina, and many of the Mount Airy News staffers walked off the job without giving notice.

Miss Ellie had opted to retire during the ownership transition. Lawrence came to Mount Airy, at first on a temporary basis, to assume leadership of the paper in light of the walkout.

“While somehow managing to put out a paper with only a handful of employees and trying to find people to fill vacancies, I did manage to contact a few people in the community and seek advice from the staff that remained,” Lawrence said. “Without question, the most frequent and forceful response I got from all that contributed advice was ‘You need to get Eleanor Powell’ back in the paper. People love her and the stories she presents to the community.”

Lawrence reached out to Powell, who was at the beach and in no mood to chat after hearing rumors being spread by former staffers of “how the new owners were going to cut people, cut benefits, cut this and that,” Lawrence said.

He managed to convince her to sit down and talk with him upon her return to Mount Airy — by this time Lawrence had been named publisher of The News, while retaining his duties as company vice president.

An hour-long meeting managed to convince Powell the rumors were simply that — rumors with no truth to them, so Lawrence requested that she consider returning to The News.

“Fully understanding the situation, and in concert with exactly how savvy she truly was, she proceeded to outline her salary, work condition, and other guarantees about supporting the paper, the employees and the community.”

Lawrence said his answer to each was a simple “Yes, ma’am.”

After realizing she was agreeable to returning, Lawrence said he wanted to close the deal. “Okay then we will run an announcement in tomorrow’s paper, I’ll see you at 8 a.m. Monday morning. Her retort was ‘Oh no, I don’t show up until 10 a.m. and I’m not starting until a week from Monday,’ and once again I was left with nowhere to go but “Yes, ma’am.”

When she did return, Lawrence said he grew in his respect for her as a person and a journalist.

“I would never diminish the contributions of everyone who stayed at the paper and worked their tails off for the next six months by saying she was the sole reason we … survived that period, but I firmly believe she was a key figure in stabilizing the rumored ‘bad guys, new owners’ as ‘not so bad after all.’

“From a personal perspective, I came to love her, cherish our time together, and my admiration grew for her immensely. She was a force of nature and while I’m sad she has departed, I’d bet all I have she’s likely covering a council meeting of significant importance in her new home community.”

The stabilizing force Miss Ellie brought back to the newsroom continued for another half-decade, until she retired for the final time in December 2012.

“I’ve done nearly everything there is to do here,” she said at the time. Not long after starting her internship, she found herself a regular member of the staff, doing whatever was needed to produce the paper. Shortly prior to her retirement in 2012, Powell said she’d covered city council meetings, breaking news, taken pictures of auto wrecks and other news events, and written hundreds, perhaps thousands, of feature articles and columns over the years. She said she’d even been known to sell an ad or take a subscription order at different times over her career.

Throughout much of her time at The News, Powell served as the Lifestyles editor, writing a weekly cooking column, a weekly feature for Surry Scene, handling weddings, engagements, and much of the paper’s social news. Most weeks during her tenure Surry Scene was chock full of social and feature events. The paper also compiled an annual cookbook featuring recipes and cooking features she’d written over the previous year.

“Before I came to Mount Airy, I had already heard about Ms. Ellie,” said current publisher Sandra Hurley, who was the general manager at the time of Powell’s 2012 retirement. “In conversations about editorial teams, the Society writer in Mount Airy was given as an example of how the work should be done. She was gracious, she was involved in the community, and above all she wanted to share the stories of life in her town.

“There were many times an event wouldn’t move forward until Eleanor Powell said she was finished getting all the pictures she needed. She was like a butterfly around the audience, bringing smiles to many, as she went around the room, getting pictures, taking names, and asking questions. Civic clubs, schools and church groups knew to keep Ms. Ellie on their contact list and her work with Surry Scene over the years, recorded the good deeds and life events so our readers could share in those joys.”

Over the course of her career, her writing won awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the NC State Food and Nutrition program, the NC Lions, and other organizations.

While Powell was an accomplished journalist, that was hardly her only impact on the community. She was a founding member and 60-year charter life member of Modern Gardeners Garden Club, serving at various times as the club’s president, vice president, and as the chairman of the publicity committee.

Because of her expertise and experience in the garden club movement, she was appointed to the Mount Airy Appearance Commission, serving numerous terms on that body.

“She will truly be missed, and was loved by so many, especially her friends here at The Mount Airy News,” Hurley said.

Her funeral service will be held at Central United Methodist Church, 1909 N. Main Street, in Mount Airy on Wednesday at 2 p.m. with Rev. Danny Miller and Rev. Kennette Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service in the lobby adjacent to the Family Life Center of the church. Due to public health concerns, attendees are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.