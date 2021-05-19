East Surry students hold fundraiser

Pictured, from left, are Kevin Blakeney, Dylan Myers, Brandon Carter, Maria Blakeney, Kassi Hiatt, and Katie Collins. (Submitted photo)

<p>Pictured here are, from left, Col. Robert Sentell, Belle Bullington, Shealee Dobson, and Hal Epperson. (Submitted photo)</p>

The East Surry High School Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy recently held a fundraiser, selling boxed lunches to faculty and staff with the proceeds donated to Pilot Mountain Hospice.