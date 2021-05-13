Catalinas concert set for Friday

May 13, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

The Catalinas, seen here in a promotional photo, will be in concert Friday night beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. (Submitted photo)

The Surry Arts Council Blackmon Amphitheatre Summer Concert Series continues Friday night with one of the region’s more popular bands making a return to the Blackmon Amphitheatre.

The Catalinas will be taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. for a concert. Tickets will be on sale at the gates one hour prior to the concerts. Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be on hand with concessions.

Those attending are encouraged to take lounge or beach chairs or a blanket. For more information, visit www.surryarts.org