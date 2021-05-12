City official advocates COVID relief for restaurants

A Mount Airy elected official is spreading the word about special COVID-19 assistance available for a segment of the local economy that has suffered disproportionately during the pandemic.
“The restaurant industry has been hit so hard,” Commissioner Marie Wood said as part of an effort to make owners of dining establishments in the community aware of the federal $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund recently made available.
“This is a grant,” Wood stressed during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last Thursday, unlike a pandemic-related loan that must be repaid.
“So I hope you will take advantage of this money,” the South Ward council member, a retired certified public accountant, added in an open statement to local restaurant owners who have been particularly impacted by governmental restrictions on occupancy.
“This is a great opportunity to try to get some of the money back,” Wood said of significant financial losses and other economic distress resulting to eateries and culinary operations including caterers and food trucks.
In some cases, businesses have been forced to rely on drive-through service and curb pickups with dining rooms closed and limited personnel available.
Timing element
Commissioner Wood pointed to a sense of urgency surrounding the Restaurant Revitalization Fund being operated through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), which opened its application period for the direct relief funding on May 3.
“And for the first 21 days of that program, the SBA will prioritize funding applications from businesses owned and controlled by women, veterans and socially/economically disadvantaged individuals,” she said.
“After that, all eligible applicants will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis.”
The federal program is providing restaurant owners with funding equal to their pandemic revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location, according to information from the Small Business Administration.
Funds must be used for allowable expenses by March 11, 2023.
SBA officials say the Restaurant Revitalization Fund is designed to address marketplace realities of food and beverage operations.
They also point out that the effort seeks to promote equity in ensuring smaller and underserved entities, which have suffered the most, “can access this critical relief, recover and grow more resilient.”
The Restaurant Revitalization Fund includes $9.5 billion set aside for smaller businesses. The relief program was established under the American Rescue Plan and signed into law on March 11.
Affected persons can register and apply for funding assistance at the restaurants.sba.gov website.
The online application process is to remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted.
New tax collector
In addition to reaching out to local restaurants concerning the COVID relief funding, Commissioner Wood performed another service at last Thursday’s meeting when she held the Bible for the swearing in of a new Mount Airy tax collector.
Cindy Lux was administered the oath of office by City Clerk Nicki Brame during a brief ceremony.
Mount Airy Finance Director Pam Stone — whose department handles municipal revenue collections along with budgetary functions, water-sewer billing, the preparation of financial reports and more — said Lux is a new hire, becoming a city employee about a month ago.
She comes from the business world, having been associated with a finance company in Elkin for 20 years.
“That finance company closed,” Stone explained, leading Lux to migrate to the city government post.
“She’s jumped right in and is very excited to learn,” the finance director said.
Mount Airy’s property tax collection rate in recent years has been in the 98% range. This traditionally reflects an intent by the person responsible for that to make sure everyone pays their fair share through a variety of means at his or her disposal.
Lux is replacing Shannon Phipps, who was sworn in as tax collector last year.
Phipps resigned in January, Stone said.
