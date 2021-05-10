Surry jail inmated commits suicide

May 10, 2021 John Peters II News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

An inmate at the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center committed suicide Saturday night, according to a written statement issued by the sheriff’s office Monday afternoon.

According to the release, from Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, the inmate’s name was Donnie Matthews. He “used his bed linens to commit suicide within the single cell block where the inmate was housed,” the sheriff said in the statement.

“Detention staff located the inmate and immediately started emergency medical care (CPR). Surry County Emergency Medical Services was notified and responded quickly to the detention center to assist in rendering care. The inmate passed at the scene,” he said.

The sheriff nor his office released any information on Matthew’s age, why he was in jail, how long he had been incarcerated, what charges had been placed against him, or where he was from. A request for that information was not immediately answered, and the sheriff said all inquires would have to be directed to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the death. A call to that department’s media relations officer was not immediately returned.