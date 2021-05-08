New pact benefits SCC students

May 8, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

New college transfer agreements will help graduates of the Applied Animal Science Technology Program at Surry Community College transfer credits and pursue bachelor’s degrees in agricultural education at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. The agreements have been signed by Antoine J. Alston, Ph.D., associate dean for academic studies in the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at NC A&T, (left) and SCC President David Shockley, Ed.D. (Submitted photo)

New pacts between two colleges will help graduates of the Applied Animal Science Technology Program at Surry Community College transfer credits and pursue bachelor’s degrees in agricultural education at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

The articulation agreements guarantee admission to NC A&T and the transfer of up to 37 credits in the Applied Animal Science diploma for qualified graduates of SCC as they earn bachelor’s degrees in agricultural education with a concentration in either professional service or secondary education.

The bachelor’s degree in agricultural education at NC A&T with a concentration in agricultural professional service prepares students for careers in Cooperative Extension, government agencies, non-profit organizations, or agribusiness. The concentration in secondary education readies students to teach agriscience in middle or high school.

“This agreement provides a pathway for Surry County and Yadkin County students to further their career goals of becoming agricultural leaders, equipped with the skill set to make an impact on the agricultural industry and society,” said Antoine J. Alston, Ph.D., associate dean for academic studies in the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at NC A&T. “We are truly excited to provide this educational opportunity for students to matriculate to the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at NC A&T.”

The Applied Animal Science Technology Program at SCC prepares individuals to select, breed, care for, process, and market livestock and small farm animals. Potential course work includes instruction in basic animal science, animal nutrition and animal health as applied to various species and breeds; design and operation of housing, feeding, and processing facilities; and related issues of safety, applicable regulations, logistics and supply.

“Surry Community College is excited about this partnership with NC A&T and the opportunity it provides for students pursuing a career in the field of Animal Science,” said David Shockley, Ed.D., president of Surry Community College. “Our recent construction of the Sustainable Agriculture Building on the Dobson campus and this new college transfer agreement shows SCC’s continuing investment to educate agricultural professionals in our region.”

James Quick is the Lead instructor of the Applied Animal Science program at SCC. “As an alumnus of NC A&T, I am overjoyed at the opportunity for my students to transfer my course credits to A&T to further expand their knowledge of agriculture. This partnership and ones like it are vital to ensure we are producing innovative ag-professionals that will take part in providing food, clothing, and shelter to the continuously growing population,” Quick said.

For more information about the Applied Animal Science program at SCC, contact Quick at 336-386-3295 or quickj@surry.edu.