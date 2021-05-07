Teen killed, 3 others charged in his death

May 7, 2021
By John Peters

Three teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old whose body was found in Pilot Mountain on Thursday morning.

Although law enforcement is releasing limited details of the death, Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt issued a statement on Friday saying the body, found at the park at Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain, was that of a 17-year-old male who had died from a gunshot wound. The sheriff categorized the death as a homicide, and said three teens — a 16-year-old female and two 17-year-old males, had been arrested and charged in the case “for their direct involvement in the shooting death of the male victim.”

The sheriff said he would not release the names of the victim nor the three charged because they are all younger than age 18, nor give any indication where they live. He said the three suspects each have been charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Hiatt said law enforcement has contacted the parents or legal guardians of all juveniles involved, and the three suspects were turned over to the custody of the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

“This is still an ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time,” he said.

The situation unfolded Thursday morning, when the grounds crew at the Armfield Center discovered the body while mowing around 11 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. After contacting the school resource officer at nearby East Surry High School, law enforcement from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the Pilot Mountain Police Department were quickly on the scene.

East Surry High School, as well as Pilot Mountain Middle School and Pilot Mountain Elementary School, were put under a shelter-in-place order which meant faculty and students were free to move about inside the buddings, but could not go outside nor allow anyone else to enter the buildings. Sonia Dickerson, a spokesperson for the city schools, said that order was lifted shortly after 1 p.m., and those schools stayed on their regular schedule the rest of the day.