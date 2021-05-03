Dobson Elementary makes learning fun

Sawyer Badgett works on his multiplication facts. (Submitted photo)

<p>One activity was to go on an adventure with Flat Stanley, pictured is Maya Gonzalez Rangel taking him to the park. (Submitted photo)</p>

Students and families at Dobson Elementary School recently spent time growing their literacy and math skills while having some fun.

Each student received a Bingo board with activities customized for their individual grade level. All students also received a book to take home and read together with their families. As a reward for completing their activities, students received coupons from the school store and extra recess time.

Staff and families at Dobson know that reading is key for academic success and were excited to partner together for this activity. Among the books given to students were “Pete the Cat: Super Pete,” “Just My Best Friend,” “Flat Stanley,” “Mrs. Bacon is Fakin!” “Otherwise Known as Sheila the Great,” and “Save Me a Seat.”