Hospital program honors veterans

DOBSON — Mount Airy officials often tout the tourism value of the Granite City Greenway, but a facility over at the Surry County seat is giving the greenway a run for its money — literally.

The trail system of Fisher River Park, located just outside Dobson, increasingly is playing host to cross country events drawing runners from across the state, and now is undergoing a multi-pronged expansion program to increase its recreational opportunities overall.

High schools in Surry and surrounding counties, including Forsyth, increasingly have recognized the value of the Fisher River Park trail system and “adopted” it for various running events.

“Last year, we brought folks in from as far away as New Hanover County and pretty far down east,” Surry County Parks and Recreation Director Daniel White said Monday of meets including invitationals.

Ten cross country meets were held at the Dobson facility in 2019 and organizers of 18 events used it as their epicenter in 2020.

And some own-of-towners have stayed overnight.

“So we’re putting heads in beds,” White said of the tourism aspect that spells gains for local lodging and dining establishments.

However, much more than money is involved.

With studies showing green spaces are vital to both the physical and mental health of citizens — especially providing a lifeline to leave homes, gather safely and relax during the pandemic — county officials believe the park is providing this for Surry residents.

Present trail projects there are furthering such pursuits, they say.

Improvements a key

The county government recreation park at Dobson has experienced enhancements over the years which have increased its appeal accordingly, in White’s view, with more on the way.

“Fisher River Park is a gem that has gradually evolved from a secret to a popular venue,” he stated.

It boasts an array of playing fields accommodating baseball, softball and soccer, with volleyball and basketball courts and a horseshoe pit also available along with a quarter-mile paved walking trail and a mountain bike trail.

Local high schools have long relied on the park for running events, White indicated.

“They’ve always used us, but the interest has increased,” the county parks and recreation director said of participants coming not only from Surry but elsewhere. “The improvements have really helped us attract those additional ones from outside the area.”

Employing Fisher River Park for running events means not having to close streets or otherwise formulate makeshift courses elsewhere, White mentioned.

The list of enhancements under way by the park staff, working with volunteers, includes improving the park’s mountain bike course, constructing a new one-mile loop of multi-use trail and extending the existing multi-use trail.

Using project funds approved in the last fiscal year budget, Park Superintendent Sean Cheek is working with “very capable” volunteers, officials say. They are led by Todd Spurlin, who devotes his personal time to assist the county parks and recreation staff.

Upgrades of the mountain bike course have been ongoing since late February. The existing trail is being moved out of low-lying wet areas along the 6.5-mile loop.

In October, the facility is scheduled to host its first bike race in 10 years, White said, with proceeds to support veterans.

Work on the new one-mile loop of multi-use trail, near the park’s horse ring, also has started.

The existing multi-use trail is being extended an additional quarter-mile near the park’s ballfields, with the construction of two bridges required for the extension.

Both bridges are being built near a parks and rec maintenance shop to eliminate or reduce the use of the shop driveway as a trail. This will be the last trail in Fisher River Park where trail and road overlap, making it safer for users of the system.

It also will eliminate the need for closing the maintenance shop driveway during running events.

The trail additions will allow 5K runs (of 3.1 miles) at Fisher River Park to be completed by making two laps around the outer loop of the park

White said a secondary course will result in keeping meets from being postponed or cancelled due to wet conditions possible now, which he termed “soupy.” So competitors who’ve driven several hours to reach the park won’t be disappointed.

He also is proud of an enhancement made two years ago that allows parents of runners, for example, to occupy a vantage point for seeing the start and finish of a race and competitors passing by multiple times.

“This has made it more of a spectator sport, and that’s increased the interest,” White explained.

“The sport has changed dramatically,” he said of distance running, “and we are reacting to what the new cross country looks like.”

Park staff members anticipate all work being completed by the end of June.