Police reports

April 24, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Thursday night traffic crash resulted in a Mount Airy man being jailed, according to city police reports.

Robert Kenneth Cooper, 62, of 993 Old U.S. 52-South, was arrested in the Thru-Way Shopping Center parking lot on Merita Street after the incident involving a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup he was operating.

Cooper was charged with driving while impaired, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a May 10 appearance in District Court.

• Property owned by Margaret Rebecca Mcdewell of Gibson City, Illinois, was discovered stolen Tuesday from her unsecured 2015 Subaru Forester while it was parked at a residence in the 900 block of North South Street.

Included were a wallet, off-white in color, along with a Social Security card, Heartland Bank and Trust debit card, an Illinois driver’s license and other, miscellaneous cards.

• Anthony Stephen Owens, 33, of 674 Calloway Road, Lowgap, was charged last Monday with larceny and possession of stolen goods after he allegedly took an $800 cell phone belonging to another man while at Walmart.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 phone, owned by William Bradley Perdue of McBride Road, was recovered intact.

Owens was released under a $3,500 unsecured bond and is to be in court on May 10.

• Courtney Danielle Reed, 24, listed as homeless, was arrested on charges including possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 15 after she was encountered by officers at Quality Inn on Rockford Street during an overdose investigation.

Reed was jailed under a $500 secured bond, with the case scheduled for the June 6 session of Surry District Court.

• A theft of a lost wallet occurred on April 14 at the Goodwill store on Rockford Street, where it was taken by an unknown suspect. In addition to the burgundy wallet of Marylyn Sue Irvin of Central Drive, the loss included an undisclosed sum of money, a driver’s license, Social Security card, Medicare card, an AARP insurance card and photographs.