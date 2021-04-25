Police reports

An unsuccessful candidate for the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners is urging city officials not to appoint the woman he ran against in 2019 to a key local group.

This involves a new wrinkle in an issue cloaked in controversy since 2014, when the municipality bought the former Spencer’s industrial property downtown to transform for other uses.

Commissioner Marie Wood, before being elected as a South Ward representative on the city council in 2019, served on a group to spearhead that project, the Mount Airy Redevelopment Commission, also known as the RDC.

However, it was dissolved by the council in early 2016 through a 4-1 vote that reflected its dissatisfaction over a move by the redevelopment group to include existing businesses in the effort rather than just the former Spencer’s holdings.

The local controversy attracted the attention of the Institute for Justice, a legal watchdog group in Northern Virginia which specializes in private property rights cases and opposes the power of eminent domain, which the RDC had authority to wield.

Fast-forwarding to today, Gene Clark is opposing the proposed appointment of Commissioner Wood to the governing board of another organization now with a hand in the Spencer’s redevelopment, Mount Airy Downtown Inc.

Her appointment is slated to be considered during a meeting of the commissioners Thursday night.

At the height of the controversy in 2015, Clark was a member of the Mount Airy Property Rights Alliance, a group of business people who mobilized to fight their inclusion in the redevelopment plans. He was involved as the owner of an affected site on Franklin Street.

Clark later lost to Wood in the 2019 municipal election in a bid to replace South Ward Commissioner Shirley Brinkley, who decided to step down after serving two terms.

Stoking old fire

The former candidate now is rekindling the redevelopment issue through a Monday email to all five city commissioners, including Ron Niland, who also is the city’s mayor pro tem. In addition to Wood, Clark’s email refers to Commissioner Steve Yokeley, who served with her on the Mount Airy Redevelopment Commission.

“Given the past history of Commissioner Yokeley’s and Commissioner Wood’s involvement in the controversial Redevelopment Commission, I would ask that you reconsider this appointment,” Clark wrote of Wood’s possible addition to the Mount Airy Downtown board.

That entity is playing a key role in the most recent plan for the former Spencer’s property involving a possible upscale hotel and market center.

“You have two commissioners who were not involved with the RDC and were not on the council at that time that could serve without being tainted with that association,” Clark added in reference to Commissioner Tom Koch and Niland. They were elected in 2019 along with Wood.

“My belief is that this will only revive opposition to anything that involves the city of Mount Airy and MAD (Mount Airy Downtown),” Clark wrote. “I would think it would be prudent to reconsider this (Wood’s) appointment.”

The Spencer’s redevelopment has been a political hot potato for the past three municipal elections, held every two years, but none is scheduled in 2021 due to a plan to move city elections to even-numbered years beginning in 2022.

Clark addresses this in his email to all elected officials:

“Given the political environment with the 2022 elections coming, this would be just the type of issue that could cause another contentious election cycle,” he stated.

“I believe you guys have calmed the waters over the past 18 months (since the November 2019 election), but I do believe this would ignite an old fire that has burned low.”

Niland, Wood respond

Mayor Pro Tem/Commissioner Niland — who was on the road — said on Monday he had not read Clark’s email. Niland is listed as the person who is to initiate Wood’s appointment Thursday night.

But after being advised of the email’s contents, Niland said he was preparing to proceed as planned.

“I don’t see where there’s a problem with it,” he said of Wood’s appointment to the Mount Airy Downtown governing board, which has 10 voting directors.

Niland believes she would be a good fit for that group with bylaws calling for two additional non-voting members appointed by the commissioners. This includes one council member and either the city manager or another designee.

Those members, who initially serve one-year terms and possibly many more after that, are considered liaisons between city government and Mount Airy Downtown.

Its board has five voting directors who are merchants, property owners or business people in the downtown area and five others representing the financial, real estate and other interests there.

“I think Marie would do a good job,” Niland said of Wood, who is a retired certified public accountant. “I know Marie has an interest in the downtown.”

He indicated that there are no implications in Clark’s email regarding the Spencer’s project which prompt him to reconsider the appointment.

“I don’t think there is any issue with transparency.”

Commissioner Wood also weighed in on the matter Tuesday afternoon:

“The mayor pro tem asked me to serve,” she said of the downtown group.

“And if the board agrees for me to serve, I would consider it an honor.”