Police reports

April 17, 2021

• Six guns with a total value exceeding $2,500 have been stolen from a Mount Airy man as a result of a break-in involving a safecracking, according to city police reports.

The crime occurred Wednesday at the home of Kenneth Dwight Weyrauch on Fancy Gap Road, where entry was gained through an unsecured window. A gun safe was then pried open and firearms were removed, including a black and gray Smith and Wesson .22-caliber LR pistol and a black-tan Hi-Point 9mm rifle.

Also stole was a Heritage Rough Rider .22-caliber LR revolver with wooden grips; a Dickinson Arms 12-gauge shotgun; an SKS 7.62 rifle; and a Go Ballistic-9C AR-9, a gun combining characteristics of a pistol and rifle, with all four of those firearms described as black in color. Police records indicate that $100 in damage occurred to the safe.

• In another firearm-related theft this past week, a Taurus .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol owned by Stephanie Sizemore Ring of Ashley Lane and valued at $300 was stolen Wednesday night from her 2008 Ford Mustang at Papa John’s Pizza.

A known suspect named “Mikey” is said to have taken the weapon, described as purple and black. The case was under investigation at last report.

• A firearm-related assault occurred Wednesday in a roadway on West Independence Boulevard near South Street, where Laura Marshall, a resident of West Elm Street, reported that an unknown suspect pointed a handgun at her.

• The 13 Bones restaurant on South Andy Griffith Parkway was the scene of a break-in discovered last Monday which involved entry to an unsecured outbuilding and a 2010 Ford Transit Connect van owned by the business. An attempt also was made to pry open a door.

Tools of an unspecified value were stolen and damage of $200 occurred to the door frame.