Two join million-word club at Gentry

April 17, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Cassidy Mills has been a member of the Million Words Club for two years in a row. (Submitted photo)

<p>Teacher Shannon Slate,joins Million Word Club to encourage her students to read. (Submitted photo)</p>

Gentry Middle School’s Million Words Club has two new members. Eighth-grade student Cassidy Mills and seventh-grade teacher Shannon Slate both joined the exclusive membership.

The Million Words Club is a reading incentive that encourages students to read. To earn “words,” students must take and pass tests on the Read N Quiz program that awards them word points toward their goal. Both Cassidy and Slate say they have always loved to read.

Cassidy says she especially likes to read fantasy and science fiction, and Slate adds that she loves to take tests and is always up for a challenge; something she says her students think is crazy.

Cassidy wants her schoolmates to know that “It’s not hard to get interested in reading if you find a good book series to follow.”

Slate, who teaches English/Language Arts, also said “Each year I try to read books that my students would be interested in reading so that I can suggest books to them and encourage them to read. I also read books they suggest to me, even if it isn’t a genre I would typically read, so that I am able to make connections with them about our reading. I think it is important for them to see their reading teacher reading if I am asking them to read.”