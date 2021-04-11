Police reports

April 10, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man was jailed Thursday under a $50,000 secured bond after he was discovered to be a fugitive from justice, according to city police reports.

Bradley Ryan Kendrick, 33, of 648 Willow St., was encountered by officers during a suspicious-person investigation at 640 W. Lebanon St., the address for Brannock’s Service Center. A records check revealed that Kendrick’s name had been entered into a national crime database due to being wanted in Pulaski County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter.

He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on April 26.

• Property valued at more than $400 was discovered stolen Tuesday from a construction site at Mayberry Mall. Included were two Milwaukee Fuse products, an 18-volt hammer drill and 18-volt impact drill, both red and black in color, along with a nut driver.

The victim of the crime is listed as Robert Justin Johnson, an Erie Lane resident employed by Sammy Phillips Electric.

• Also Tuesday, Adrian Tyler West, 26, of 217 Lanecrest Drive in Cana, Virginia, was arrested at the Sheetz convenience store on Rockford Street after being encountered by police during a drug activity investigation there.

West is accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, a felony, along with possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court in Dobson. West was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and is facing another court appearance on May 10.

• A break-in of a motor vehicle was discovered Monday at the residence of Ronald Jeffrey Joyce on Bluejay Lane, where the driver’s-side window of his 2006 Hyundai Sonata was broken to gain entry. Nothing was listed as stolen in the incident for which no damage figure was given.