Some eligible for internet discounts

Some Citizens Eligible for Internet and Computer Discounts

DOBSON – The Emergency Broadband Benefit will provide some Surry County citizens a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute $10-$50 toward the purchase price.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

A household is eligible if one member of the household:

• Qualifies for the Lifeline program;

• Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, or did so in the 2019-2020 school year;

• Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

• Experienced a substantial loss of income since Feb. 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers;

• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating providers’ existing low-income or COVID-19 program

The program has been authorized by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), but the start date has not yet been established. The FCC is working to make the benefit available as quickly as possible.

The program is open to all broadband providers, not just those currently offering Lifeline services. Participating providers will receive reimbursement from the program for delivering qualifying broadband services or devices to eligible households.

Citizens and broadband providers can read more information on the Surry County website at www.co.surry.nc.us by clicking on the article “Some Citizens Eligible for Internet and Computer Discounts” under “Latest County News.”