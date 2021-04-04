Police reports

• A Mount Airy woman has reported being swindled out of money by an unknown suspect while in the supermarket section of Walmart, according to city police reports.

Kathy Lynn Wagoner, a Lovill Street resident, advised police that the incident happened Tuesday, when that individual allegedly made false statements to her in order to obtain an undisclosed sum of cash. No other details were released in the case that was undergoing further investigation at last report.

• A known suspect is said to have been involved in a theft Monday at Globe Tobacco Lofts on South Main Street. A man who apparently lives there took a package from a bench and carried it into his residence, police records state.

The package contained two Air Wick air diffuser starter kits owned by Marlena Grace Gibbs Breeding of Globe Tobacco Lofts. The stolen property was valued at $20. No charges were reported in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

• Police learned of a false-pretense case on March 25, which involved an unspecified sum of money being secured from Robert and Brenda Westmoreland of Byerly Street after an unknown suspect provided untrue billing statements about an online account.

• Property valued at $2,539 was discovered stolen on March 24 from a parking lot at King’s Welding and Fabricating on West Lebanon Street, where it was taken from a toolbox attached to a welding trailer.

The missing items include a Smith welding torch and Smith mini-welding torch, a DeWalt 10-inch grinder, a Miller welding mask, a Milwaukee 4-inch grinder, a Makita 6-inch grinder and miscellaneous hand tools.

Charles Lionel Smith of Autumn Lane, an employee of King’s Welding and Fabricating, is listed as the victim of the theft.

• Jasmine Nichole Garrett, 26, of 220 Foley Brindle Lane, Dobson, was arrested as a fugitive from justice after a March 24 traffic stop on N.C. 89 near the U.S. 52 interchange, which revealed she was wanted in Lebanon, Virginia, on an unspecified matter.

Garrett also was charged by Mount Airy officers with displaying a fictitious registration plate and failing to register a vehicle. She was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear Monday in District Court in Dobson.

• A wallet belonging to Medros Faustino Calderon of Memphis Lane in Dobson was reported stolen on March 24, although Calderon advised that the crime actually had occurred on March 5. He left his brown wallet at a location at Chili’s Grill and Bar on Rockford Street and returned to find it gone.

The loss included an undisclosed sum of money, a debit card, a U.S. green card, a Social Security card and a state ID card.

• Stacy Combs Beck, 44, of 2157 Riverside Drive, and Douglas Hayzen Carter, 26, of 33 Richards Lane, Lambsburg, Virginia, were each served with an outstanding warrant for a charge of second-degree trespassing on March 24 after being located by police at a residence in the 800 block of Willow Street.

The trespassing charges had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with Jay Golding of Highland Drive, Mount Airy, as the complainant. Beck and Carter are each free on a $250 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on April 21.