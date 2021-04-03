Rezoning requests signal hospital growth

April 3, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The front entrance of Northern Regional Hospital is pictured Saturday.

Requests by Northern Regional Hospital to rezone five different sites owned by the facility are a prelude to upcoming projects there, according to statements issued Friday by hospital personnel.

Northern Regional officials are seeking to have the zoning changed for parcels on South and Worth streets, located in the vicinity of the hospital at 830 Rockford St., to the B-5 (Medical Business) classification.

This includes four locations at 1021 Worth St., 1002 S. South St., 1008 S. South St. and 1016 S. South St., which are presently zoned for M-1 (Industrial) use.

The fifth piece of property involved — the subject of a separate request — is at 820 Worth St., now zoned B-3 (Neighborhood Business).

A public hearing, required before the rezoning can be approved by city officials, is scheduled for April 15 at 6 p.m., during the next regular meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

The board voted to set the hearing during a meeting Thursday afternoon.

Afterward, city Planning Director Andy Goodall explained that the proposed rezoning of the five parcels was undertaken by Northern Regional officials to match the zoning of other hospital properties already possessing the Medical Business designation.

Goodall added that the motivation for the requests is to aid growth of the facility.

While he knew of no specific project serving as the catalyst for the rezoning, the planning director indicated it would streamline any such plans by allowing Northern Regional to avoid initiating the zoning-change process at that point.

Hospital statement

Efforts Friday to reach out to both hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Lumsden and Ashly Lancaster, director of marketing, resulted in a statement being released regarding the future plans.

“The rezoning is one step Northern Regional Hospital and the city of Mount Airy are taking to facilitate the hospital’s growth strategies for many years to come,” it reads.

“In the near future, the hospital will announce projects that will benefit our patients and employees and position Northern for growth.”

That statement did not address one specific project for which talk has emerged in recent days and was conveyed to Lumsden and Lancaster, the possibility of a parking deck being constructed somewhere on the grounds to serve the hospital community.

The three locations on South Street and the one at 1021 Worth St. — totaling 7.69 acres — are now vacant or are used for overflow parking, according to city planning documents. The present use of the site at 820 Worth St., of 0.64 acres, is listed as medical office building.

No one spoke in opposition to either rezoning request during a March 22 meeting of the Mount Airy Planning Board, an advisory group to the city commissioners which issues preliminary findings on zoning matters.

It voted 8-0 to recommend approval of both to the commissioners.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.