North Surry to celebrate homecoming

Senior members of the North Surry Homecoming Court include, from left, Delaney Fulk, Natalie Slate, and Meg Adams.

<p>Senior members of the North Surry Homecoming Court include, from left, Liz Mojica, Madison Murphy and Holli Phillips.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Junior representatives to the North Surry Homecoming Court include, from left, Emma Vernon, Meredith Mauldin, Jacey Ward, Carley Puckett</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Sophomore representatives to the North Surry Homecoming Court include, from left, Ashley Flores, Molly Easter, Erika Burcham .</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Freshmen representatives to the North Surry Homecoming Court include, from left, Casey Edwards, Angel Adame, Sadie Badgett, Reece Niston, and Sarah Sutphin.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

North Surry High School will be celebrating homecoming on Monday, April 5. The event was originally set for April 1, but was postponed.