Rezoning approved in 3-1 vote

Way paved for convenience store on Fancy Gap Road

By Tom Joyce

This structure at 1515 Fancy Gap Road will house a convenience store due to action Thursday afternoon by city commissioners, who in response to neighbors’ concerns imposed conditions on the property owner in allowing that use.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted Thursday afternoon to rezone property on Fancy Gap Road to allow the opening of a convenience store that neighbors have opposed.

Board members approved that move — from a residential to business classification — in a 3-1 vote, with Commissioner Tom Koch absent. The board’s Jon Cawley was the lone dissenter, who Thursday afternoon repeated previous concerns about the small size of the site he believes is inappropriate for a retail outlet.

The parcel that is just 0.18 of an acre is situated in a densely populated area off U.S. 52-North right beside Westwood Drive, which extends from Fancy Gap Road.

This narrow sliver of land contains a vacant building that in the past housed a convenience/country store, which city Planning Director Andy Goodall has said closed in the fall of 2015.

Formerly located outside the city limits, the property was part of a massive annexation by Mount Airy within the past 15 years. Despite being rezoned R-20 (Residential), the business was allowed to continue operating as a legal, though non-conforming, use until its closure.

However, the planned re-establishment of a convenience store there by property owner Ibrahim Kaya of Colonia, New Jersey, required him to seek a change in its zoning to B-3 (Neighborhood Business), with conditions attached.

Concerns about the rezoning have emerged from both neighbors and commissioners. These include not only the size of the site and its extremely limited parking availability, but possible encroachments on or disruptions to neighbors from late-night operating hours of the business to be known as The Mason Jar Market Inc.

Issues addressed

Such concerns prompted the commissioners to table action on Kaya’s rezoning request during a previous meeting on March 18 in order to obtain clarification on issues surrounding the one-story commercial building.

When they met again Thursday afternoon, Goodall, the planning director, indicated that this had occurred through correspondence with the owner since that session about the convenience store plans.

“Mr. Kaya has agreed that he will limit the hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.,” he disclosed.

That restriction is included in the rezoning ordinance approved by the commissioners Thursday along with the property’s use being limited to “convenience food store.”

It further specifies required site improvements such as the striping of three parking spaces, including one handicapped spot, in the front section of the property and the installation of four angled parking spaces behind the structure.

Also mandated are the installations of a 5-foot curbed landscaping island between the roadway (Westwood Drive) and front parking area and an 8-foot privacy fence set between the back of the rear parking section and a natural vegetative buffer.

The meeting discussion suggested that these measures have alleviated many of the board’s and neighbors’ concerns, including the fact that no alcohol use is to be allowed on the premises. Yet everyone is not convinced, according to comments by Commissioner Marie Wood, who has met with nearby property owners.

“They still have apprehensions,” said Wood, although she added that the neighbors generally appreciate efforts by city officials to mitigate the sticky rezoning matter to everyone’s satisfaction.

Lingering concerns also are evident among city council members, judging by Commissioner Cawley’s “no” vote on the rezoning.

“I don’t think that it’s big enough for a retail store,” he said of the space involved, “especially one that’s trying to move people quickly.”

Cawley mentioned that he does want there to be something of value on the property, reiterating a previous suggestion of an office facility.

The planning director said that since the board last discussed the rezoning, Kaya had requested that a second possible use be considered for the site: an office to accommodate real estate, insurance, legal or some other professional capacity.

Yet this apparently represented an attempt by the property owner to hedge his bets in case of its possible denial for the store, according to the discussion, and avoid him having to pay another $1,100 in rezoning fees to seek the office use.

Goodall called it “secondary” to that of the convenience store usage, which is the only one specified in the resolution supported by commissioners.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.