Pilot Elementary raises money for heart health

March 31, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Fifth grader Nathan Diamont along with physical education teacher Travis Taylor. Nathan was the school’s top fundraiser in its recent Jump Rope For Heart event.

Travis Taylor, physical education teacher at Pilot Mountain Elementary, educates students on health, nutrition and living an overall healthy lifestyle.

Each year, he invites students to participate in the Jump Rope for Heart Fundraiser. Money collected is turned into the American Heart Association. This year the total raised by students was $5,600.65. Nathan Diamont, fifth grade student, was the top fundraiser. Nathan raised $1,320.40.