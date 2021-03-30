Holiday to affect garbage schedules

March 30, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The approaching Easter holiday period will mean some end-of-week alterations in sanitation schedules for the city of Mount Airy.

This includes Friday’s residential garbage route, which is to be serviced this week on Thursday instead.

The same is true for Friday commercial route collections in being moved to that day.

Completing the trifecta, Friday’s industrial roll-off route also will be run this week on Thursday.

Municipal offices are scheduled to be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday.