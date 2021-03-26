• A suspicious-person investigation in downtown Mount Airy led to a Bethesda, Ohio, woman being arrested this week on a felony drug charge, according to city police reports.
Delores Ann Richardson, 67, was encountered by officers Monday afternoon in a parking area at the Robby’s store on North Main Street and allegedly found with methamphetamine and a pair of glass smoking devices, resulting in charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Richardson was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for an April 7 appearance in District Court.
• Brian Keith Donithan, 41, of 180 Sarah St., was charged with driving while impaired and expired registration early Wednesday after his 2014 Toyota Tacoma pickup was found stopped in the intersection of U.S. 52 and Snowhill Drive. Donithan was asleep at the wheel with the vehicle still in drive and was believed to be impaired on a substance other than alcohol, police records state.
He subsequently submitted to a blood draw by the Surry County EMS, with no information listed regarding the substance involved. The case is set for the May 10 session of Surry District Court.
• Heather Melissa Linville, 41, of 3734 Simpson Mill Road, Dobson, was charged with a felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) after being encountered by officers in a parking lot at 201 Galloway St. during a suspicious-vehicle call late on the night of March 18.
Linville, who also is accused of possessing drug paraphernalia in the incident, was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on April 12.
• Grant David Metcalf, 36, of 325 Grace St., was charged with hit and run and failure to report an accident on March 16 after a vehicle crash in the parking lot of Forrest Oaks Shopping Center on U.S 601 involving a 2001 Ford F-250 pickup he is said to have been operating. Metcalf was located by police at Westwood Park and is scheduled to appear in District Court on May 17.
• Joseph Todd Stewart, 45, of 1522 Blue Hollow Road, was charged with second-degree trespassing on March 16, when he allegedly showed up at a city housing authority residence in the area of Austin Drive and Newsome Street after having been banned from all public housing property by a police lieutenant.
Stewart also was served with an outstanding criminal summons for a charge of communicating threats which had been filed on Dec. 23. He is facing an April 16 court appearance.
• A crime involving a burglary and felonious larceny of property valued at around $1,100 occurred on March 15 at the residence of Andy Warden Howard in the 200 block of Orchard Street, where entry was gained via an unlocked 2012 Nissan Frontier pickup and a basement door.
Listed as stolen were a Hewlett-Packard laptop computer and a black computer case with orange trim, a Triplett 5-inch test monitor and case, a driver’s license, a 3-inch drill bit extender and DeWalt products including a four-amp-hour drill battery, 3-inch drill bit extender, 20-volt impact drill and an anti-wobble impact drill bit.
Both Howard and his employer, Sonbert Security Systems in Winston-Salem, are listed as victims in the case.
• A Huffy bicycle valued at $100, owned by Misty Michelle Gentry, was discovered stolen on March 13 from her home in
the 300 block of Willow Street, where the bike was unsecured under a staircase.
• The Masonic Temple on Franklin Street was the scene of a break-in discovered on March 14. Entry was gained through
an unlocked door, with nothing listed as missing.
• Justin Wayne Queen, 29, of 225 Woodville Road, was jailed on an order for arrest for five counts of failing to appear in court after being encountered by police during a runaway juvenile investigation at Forrest Oaks Shopping Center on March 14. The arrest order had been filed on Feb. 10 in Randolph County.
Queen was held in the Surry County Jail under an $800 secured bond and was scheduled to be in District Court in Asheboro, the Randolph County seat, on Monday.
• A break-in of a motor vehicle was discovered on March 12 at a Mount Airy City Schools maintenance facility on Orchard Street, where a 2002 Dodge 2500 pickup was entered through an unsecured door, enabling the theft of a blue maintenance jacket valued at $50.