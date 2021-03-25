Pact pursued for Spencer’s coordinator

Charlie Vaughn, a volunteer project construction coordinator for the Spencer’s redevelopment effort in Mount Airy, reviews documents related to it in a 2019 file photo.

Mount Airy officials want to forge a formal contract with a local man who has served the city government as project construction coordinator for its Spencer’s redevelopment effort on a volunteer basis since 2018.

While someone who has monitored the redevelopment since the municipality acquired the former Spencer’s apparel-manufacturing complex in 2014 might see this as another unexpected cost emerging from the project, it actually involves a procedural matter.

“We need it for liability purposes,” Commissioner Marie Wood explained Wednesday afternoon concerning the contract being pursued with Charlie Vaughn.

“And for him to be covered for insurance purposes,” Wood added. “We need that for the city.”

Wood had led an effort during a March 18 meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners to launch the contract process for Vaughn, which the board agreed to unanimously.

It surfaced in connection with another item addressed by the commissioners that same night. It was the approval of an option by a private development group to buy former Spencer’s property for a boutique hotel that would include transforming a large building on Willow Street for that purpose.

The developer also is proposing to establish a market center in another structure on the property to accommodate convention-type activities.

Vaughn’s services in the upcoming process on behalf of the municipality are considered vital, based on his ability to work with engineers and others who will be involved with the hotel/market center endeavor.

“He has complete knowledge of the site,” Wood said Wednesday. “He’s well aware of the environmental issues with the buildings and grounds.”

Vaughn was appointed by the commissioners in August 2018 to serve as project construction coordinator for the Spencer’s mill redevelopment.

This was viewed as a major plus due to his more than 40 years of experience in the construction business, including heading the local Landform company.

Vaughn’s role as project construction coordinator was defined as basically to “keep the train running” for the Spencer’s revitalization. He was expected to fill that role for an estimated 2.5 years, at no charge to the city government.

In spearheading the latest move at the March 18 meeting, Commissioner Wood said there was a need to craft “just a small contract with Charlie Vaughn.”

That issue wasn’t on the agenda for the meeting, but introduced as an add-on item by Wood which was agreed to by fellow officials who also voted in favor of the contract process surrounding Vaughn’s function.

“I think it needs to be documented,” Commissioner Jon Cawley said of formalities regarding the redevelopment going forward.

City Attorney Hugh Campbell was authorized to prepare a legal agreement for the board’s later consideration.

No monetary figure was suggested, but officials say Vaughn’s expertise in coordinating the Spencer’s redevelopment has been invaluable from both a financial and technical standpoint.

“He has the ability to save us a lot of money,” Mayor Pro Tem Ron Niland commented.

