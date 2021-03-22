Reynolds Homestead offering variety of courses

March 22, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

Barn quilt painting is one of the classes offered in the College for Adults at Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia. (Submitted photo)

CRITZ, VA – Curious adults ages 50 and older who are looking for opportunities to explore history, art, fitness, and more, are invited to join the Reynolds Homestead’s College for Older Adults (COA). The spring session for COA will begin April 19 and run through May 28. This session will be a hybrid session with lectures and discussions delivered via Zoom, and fitness and art classes held outside where social distancing can be observed safely.

COA is a membership program that offers 32 classes for members to enjoy. Those interested in fitness can choose among Moving to Motown, a gentle aerobics class designed to keep you moving and flexible, gentle yoga, line dancing, hiking and golf.

History buffs can explore subjects such as the Martinsville Seven with the author of the ground-breaking book, the families and stories of Rock Castle Gorge, the Carroll County Courthouse Tragedy, and more.

For those who love arts and crafts, plein air painting, acrylic painting, barn quilts and wreath-making are offered. Discussions and presentations on native foods of Appalachia, protecting yourself from ticks, food prepping for emergencies, and social media for seniors are hot topics.

One special program offered this time is the Better Angels Workshop, Depolarizing from Within. Better Angels is a national citizens’ movement to reduce political polarization in the United States by bringing liberals and conservatives together to understand each other beyond stereotypes, forming red/blue community alliances, teaching practical skills for communicating across political differences, and making a strong public argument for depolarization.

This session will begin with a 40-minute video, break shortly for lunch, and then resume with a “Depolarizing Within” workshop, with the goals of being more aware of our own “inner polarizer,” being critical without demonizing, dismissing or stereotyping large swaths of the population, and learning strategies for intervening constructively in social conversations with like-minded peers when these conversations veer into contempt and ridicule for people who hold other political views.

Interested in hobby drones? Garden photography? Kayaking? The College for Older Adults has it all.

Membership is $35 for the six-week session. Art classes have a small supply fee. For those who want to do the hiking only, a special price of $25 is available.

Registration forms are available online at www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu or in person at the Patrick County Chamber/Creative Arts Center at 334 Patrick Avenue in Stuart.

Anyone with questions may contact Lisa Martin at martinlm@vt.edu. ege for Older Adults.