Police reports

March 20, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

• A case of financial card fraud was reported Wednesday to the Mount Airy Police Department.

It involves an unknown suspect using the Visa/State Employees Credit Union debit card of Lamont William Wells of North Main Street to make unauthorized purchases of items at Walmart earlier in the week. No total loss figure was listed.

• Property valued at $722 was discovered stolen Tuesday from a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban owned by the Bowman-Bunn engineering and surveying firm, which occurred while the SUV was parked at its location on North Main Street.

Both Bowman-Bunn and employee Isaac Roy Edwards Jr. of Woodlawn, Virginia, are listed as victims of the crime that involved the loss of a SubSurface metal detector, yellow in color, and a pair of size 9.5 men’s camouflage boots.

• Coins of an undisclosed value along with a socket set and wrenches worth $50 were stolen in a break-in discovered on March 12 at 1150 N. South St., the address for Whitey’s Radiator Shop. Entry was gained through an unlocked door. Steven Nelson Payne of Olivia Avenue is listed as the victim of the crime.

• William Frank Sydnor, 55, of 834 S. Franklin Road, was jailed on felony charges of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) after his arrest at Food Lion on West Pine Street on March 11.

Sydnor allegedly used a piece of wire to unlock and gain entry to the 2004 Chevrolet Impala of store employee Rhonda Dorothy Fulk, a resident of La Casa Trail, Mount Airy. Nothing was missing from the car, with Sydnor taken into custody on the premises a short time later. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The man was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and slated for an April 12 appearance in District Court.