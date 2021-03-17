Market Street district wins state award

A project launched last year to boost a downtown Mount Airy business sector combating the pandemic — while also enabling the public to enjoy food, music and art in a safe outdoor setting — has garnered state honors.
The Market Street Arts and Entertainment District received an award of merit in the category of Best Economic Recovery Initiative, which was presented virtually last week by the N.C. Department of Revenue. This occurred during the annual state Main Street Awards Ceremony originating from Raleigh.
Mount Airy was one of nine communities recognized for downtown-revitalization efforts by the Main Street Program operated though the Department of Commerce.
Their award-winning projects were cited for the role each played in creating jobs in a rural community, sparking economic recovery and enhancing historic and cultural assets of the state.
The Market Street Arts and Entertainment District occupied a section of that street closed to traffic during weekends to accommodate tables temporarily set up for outdoor dining, consumption of alcoholic beverages and other activities in a pedestrian-only area.
It also included a stage for bands to perform and space for area artists to offer paintings and other wares along Market, located one street west of downtown Mount Airy’s main drag. An alleyway containing a wall mural honoring late singer Melva Houston also is a key part of the district.
The district was envisioned as a response to the coronavirus leaving businesses struggling with indoor-gathering restrictions, such as two craft brewery operations on Market Street. It also offered a means of satisfying local residents’ desire for safe activities in a family friendly setting amid COVID-19.
During its first year, the Market Street Arts and Entertainment District had an operating schedule from Sept. 18 to Nov. 29, with plans calling for the activities to resume this spring.
Local officials react
“We are honored for Mount Airy to win an award of merit for Best Economic Recovery Initiative from the North Carolina Department of Commerce,” Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison of the group Downtown Mount Airy Inc. commented Monday.
“This project was a partnership between the city of Mount Airy, Mount Airy Downtown Inc. and the Committee of Friends and Family of Melva Houston,” Morrison added.
She pointed out that while the award’s focus was economically oriented, intangible gains also accompanied the new district.
“Not only did the Market Street Arts and Entertainment District boost our local economy, it truly boosted morale and reconnected us to our sense of community by providing an opportunity to safely gather in smaller groups during a time when everyone was feeling the stress and isolation of the pandemic,” Morrison observed.
“It was good for the soul to see artists making and selling work, kids dancing to music, familiar faces, even if they were masked, and businesses open again.”
As with any ambitious new venture — especially one that required changing municipal ordinances to permit beer and wine consumption on the street — the Market Street Arts and Entertainment District attracted its share of skeptics.
Coupled with alcohol-related issues, some retailers on the street feared the impact of the weekend closings on their businesses.
Tom Koch, a member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, voted against designating the district in a 4-1 decision last August. Koch did not like the fact that the plans called for a reopening of the street during a six-hour period on Saturdays to help stores, but not on Sundays as some requested.
The closing period extended from late Friday afternoon to Sunday night, except for that Saturday gap.
Commissioner Koch also opposed a related, long-range plan to make traffic on the nearby Willow Street one-way.
In retrospect, the North Ward councilman now has a different assessment about the Market Street Arts and Entertainment District.
“I think it’s been successful,” Koch remarked Monday, saying he is not afraid to admit being wrong.
Not only did fears about the endeavor prove to be largely unfounded, Koch also praised its positive effects on the community, including providing people a welcome chance to get outside and enjoy others’ company.
But he continues to oppose making Willow Street one-way because it would further complicate traffic through town given the presence of other one-way routes.
Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson also has good things to say about the Market Street Arts and Entertainment District from a law enforcement standpoint.
“I believe the way it was organized and carried out was conducive to our community,” Watson said Monday of the positive aspects he believes the district promoted. “We didn’t have any problems at all.”
Despite predictions of alcohol consumption fueling rowdy behavior, the police chief says there is “nothing that really stands out” in this regard.
He said efforts will continue to make the district pedestrian-friendly.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.