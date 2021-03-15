Gentry names Phillips as Teacher of Year

March 15, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Gentry Middle School recently named Jonathan Phillips is the Teacher of the Year or the 2021-2022 school year.

“Phillips’ colleagues elected him to represent them as their TOY based on his work ethic, passion for teaching children and dedication to his career as an educator,” school officials said in making the announcement.

Phillips graduated from Surry Central High School in 2005, then continued his education at Appalachian State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business education in 2009.

Phillips is in his tenth year of teaching at Gentry Middle School. He has taught sixth grade math, seventh grade math, and career explorations and is currently teaching Project Lead the Way.

Phillips said he “wouldn’t want to be anywhere else other than Gentry. My work family is supportive, passionate, and a joy to work with.”

Phillips and his wife, Christina, who is also a Surry County Schools teacher, have been married for nine years. They have two daughters, Adilynn Ann who is 6, and Marlee Mae who just turned 3. Phillips and his family live in the Level Cross community where he says they enjoy fellowship with their church family and friends.

His passions outside of school primarily involve spending time with his family. He especially enjoys playing with his daughters at the beach and golfing.

Principal Brandon Whitaker said, “On behalf of the faculty and staff, I want to congratulate Mr. Phillips for winning Teacher of the Year. Mr. Phillips has a presence in the classroom that allows him to build positive relationships with all students in a powerful way.”

“I feel that being named Teacher of the Year at Gentry Middle is a wonderful accomplishment,” Phillips said. “At Gentry, there are so many wonderful teachers who are dedicated to their students, the community, and the school. When I think of past Teacher of the Year recipients at Gentry, it is surreal for me to know that I am now included on the same list as these high-quality educators.”