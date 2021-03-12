Police reports

• A local woman is accused of stealing merchandise valued at nearly $500 from Walmart, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Melissa Marie Hall, 44, of 1738 Surry Ave., is charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods stemming from the March 4 incident. The unspecified items allegedly taken, valued altogether at $438, were recovered and Hall is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on April 5.

• A theft involving the loss of a wallet, an undisclosed sum of cash, credit/bank cards and other property belonging to Elizabeth Marie Turner of My Way Lane occurred Saturday afternoon at Walmart, where the wallet was taken from a restroom.

It was described as white in color, containing sunflowers, with two State Employees Credit Union bank cards, a Sam’s Club credit card, a driver’s license, a Social Security card and a vehicle FOB (free on board) key to a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup worth $200 taken in addition to the money.

• Samuel Thomas Henderson, 23, of 11741 Fancy Gap Highway in Cana, Virginia, was charged with driving while impaired on March 4, resulting from the investigation of a motor vehicle crash involving a 2004 Toyota Camry he was operating. The case is set for the April 5 District Court session, with other details about the crash not listed.

• Police learned on March 3 of a break-in that had occurred at the residence of Ruth Morton Donithan on East Poplar Street, where a Samsung flat-screen television set worth $300 was stolen while the home was unsecured.

• Property valued at $2,650 was discovered missing on March 2 from an outbuilding that was broken into at the residence of Claude Edward Miles on Durham Street.

Padlocks were cut from the structure, causing damage of $40 and enabling the theft of items stored inside including an antique woodstove, miscellaneous tools and a Black and Decker table saw, black and red in color.

• Police were told on March 3 that merchandise with a listed value of $1,380 had been stolen at Walmart by a known party who carried it out of the store’s garden section.

Included were a Vizio 43-inch flat-screen television set, JBL Bluetooth speakers, a chainsaw, a bow target, heated seat covers, curtain rods and a toss pillow. While the crime was reported on March 3, it actually occurred on Feb. 16 with no word on any charges filed since.

• A case of financial card fraud was reported on Feb. 22, which involved a known individual using the credit card of Chester Harley Jones of Overlook Trail in Siloam to buy items of an undisclosed value at Walmart sometime between Dec. 3 and Feb. 15.