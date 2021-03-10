Collision repair students do bang-up job

March 10, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Surry Community College Collision Repair & Refinishing Program students who successfully completed I-CAR certifications are, fro left, Jess Vaughn of Mount Airy; North Surry High School student Devin Cowan of Mount Airy; Troy Jessup of Mount Airy; Creed Atwood of Yadkinville; Brandon Robertson of Lowgap; Johnathan Fleming of Lowgap; and Andrew Fleming of Lowgap. Additionally, North Surry High School student Carson Swinney of Lowgap completed the work. (Submitted photo)

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Collision Repair & Refinishing students completed their first I-CAR certification in February with a 100% pass rate.

I-CAR (Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair) is an international not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing the information, knowledge and skills required to perform complete, safe and quality repairs. I-CAR’s focus is to provide access to high quality, industry recognized training solutions.

The I-CAR curriculum is new at Surry Community College for spring of 2021. Collision Repair & Refinishing students will have the opportunity to earn 24 certifications while enrolled in the program. These certifications will help the students when seeking employment in the collision industry.

Phillip Hopkins, lead instructor for the program, said, “I am very proud of the work these students have accomplished so far this semester, and with the 100% pass rate for their first certification. The goal of using this curriculum is to build a solid foundation of collision repair techniques that they can build upon for their careers.”

The Collision Repair & Refinishing Program at SCC offers students the opportunity to pursue a diploma or certificate. For more information, go to surry.edu or contact Hopkins at 336-386-3623 or hopkinspl@surry.edu.