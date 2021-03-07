New city-county effort to aid fire response

March 7, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

This house fire in the Bannertown community in recent years is an example of the type of situation in which automatic cooperation between local firefighters can achieve better outcomes, including lessening property losses.

When a major blaze occurs, the quicker more hands can get on deck the better — which is the idea behind a new “automatic” aid plan being implemented by fire departments in Mount Airy and surrounding communities.

“This is a win-win situation,” city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said Thursday afternoon when explaining the proposal to the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, which subsequently approved it unanimously.

He said it will result in extra manpower being dispatched to a structural blaze, and faster, than what occurs now due to members of neighboring volunteer fire departments in Surry County routinely joining municipal firefighters on a reciprocal basis.

“Currently, we already give each other mutual aid,” Poindexter said of a looser situation in place for some time in which fire departments can be summoned to assist with incidents in locations outside their coverage areas.

“This is going to change it where we’re automatically dispatched,” he said of multiple units responding to a fire scene. “That’s the biggest change — it will be automatic instead of mutual.”

Under the present arrangement, there are sometimes just not enough bodies arriving at the location of a blaze, according to Poindexter.

He referred to two recent fires in the city as examples of problems that have occurred as a result. One involved a July 4 house fire on West Pine Street, along with another on Springs Road in December.

Manpower was an issue at both sites within the first 15 minutes of arriving on a scene, “which is the most-crucial time,” the fire chief mentioned.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandates that no less than two firefighters can enter a building for blaze suppression and a minimum of two on standby outside.

“Until personnel arrive on the scene, we must attack the fire from the exterior of the building, thus resulting in increased property loss for the citizens,” Poindexter added.

“By adding automatic aid from our neighboring departments instead of continually asking for mutual aid (from volunteer units), which have some paid staff now, we can get the necessary personnel on the scene quicker.”

This in turn will benefit the Mount Airy Fire Department’s ISO rating, a score that determines how well a department can protect its community. Insurance companies use that rating to help establish home coverage rates, with a structure less likely to be severely damaged or destroyed by a blaze being cheaper to insure.

Along with meeting OSHA standards and attacking the main body of a fire quicker, the new system will allow fresh firefighters to be rotated in more frequently during an emergency. This will reduce fatigue and the chances of injuries, Poindexter says.

As for the Mount Airy Fire Department’s ability to respond to incidents outside the city, that’s not a problem, according to the chief.

“It will increase our call volume, but not to anything that we can’t handle,” Poindexter assured the commissioners, although it could mean a slight increase in operating costs. “I will not be requesting any additional funds to enter into this agreement.”

On the other hand, making use of neighboring units is more cost effective than adding needed personnel to the Mount Airy Fire Department, according to the chief, which he termed “a really progressive initiative.”

The municipality will be divided into quadrants for purposes of the new system in which automatic aid will be provided among the Franklin, Four-Way, Bannertown and White Plains volunteer departments.

Poindexter said Mount Airy will continue to supply mutual assistance to other communities not named in the automatic aid program as needed.

“Our ladder truck has been in Pilot Mountain before,” he said of one such instance.

The automatic agreement indicates that if available manpower is tied up on a blaze in the city, Mount Airy fire personnel won’t be required to respond to one outside the city at the same time, and vice versa.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.