White joins Northern Urgent Care

Cindy Vernon White, certified Family Nurse Practitioner (NP-C), has joined the clinical-care team at Northern Urgent Care – a newly opened facility of Northern Regional Hospital designed to meet the needs of patients with non-emergency issues.

White served previously as a nurse informatics analyst at Northern Regional Hospital, where she has spent the majority of her professional nursing career.

“Cindy brings a wealth of demonstrated clinical knowledge and expertise to her new role as a family nurse practitioner at Northern Urgent Care,” said Brian Beasley, vice president of clinic operations for Northern Regional Hospital. “Since opening its doors two months ago, we have seen and treated a greater-than-expected number of patients at our Urgent Care Center, which has lab and X-ray capabilities.”

With more than 30 years of nursing experience – including hands-on patient care and administrative oversight of quality-assurance protocols and practices – White is comfortable combining traditional clinical-assessment skills with newer, state-of-the-art technologies that enhance the delivery of care. “I’ve seen a lot of changes at Northern – but there are two things that have remained the same: a focus on providing high-quality care for all patients; and a friendly, collaborative approach used by physicians and staff to encourage creativity and further promote a healing environment,” said White.

“I’m excited to begin treating patients in an Urgent Care setting,” said added. “Since becoming a nurse, my burning desire has been to do the best I can for my patients – and that includes making them aware of their options so they can make informed decisions about their care.” White is also interested in helping patients navigate their physical and emotional needs during today’s global pandemic. “I advise patients experiencing depression or anxiety due to the coronavirus to stay as active as they can – which might mean walking outdoors or exercising indoors. And if they’re feeling lonely or isolated, they need to reach out to someone – a friend, family member, or even their provider. If you need help, please ask for it,” she says emphatically.

Cindy White’s life-long relationship with Northern began with her very first breath. “I was born at the hospital,” she laughs, “and I’ve worked here in a variety of professional roles and also experienced the hospital as a patient on several occasions – once for a gallbladder operation and twice while giving birth to my two children.”

While still a high-school student, White’s interest in nursing was piqued when she participated in North Surry High School’s ‘Health Occupations’ program – which arranged internships for students at local healthcare facilities in order to expose them to the wide variety of professional opportunities available in the healthcare field. After high school she earned her associate degree in nursing in 1986 from Surry Community College. During the next several decades, White worked in a variety of progressively responsible nursing roles while also continuing her pursuit of advanced nursing degrees – including a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree from East Carolina University and a Master of Science in nursing degree / family nurse practitioner from Walden University.

After spending her first five years as a nurse taking care of obstetrics and pediatrics patients, White’s focus shifted to case-management and, eventually, home care – which required her to visit patients in their homes. ”My experience as a home health nurse taught me to better understand patients in the context of their families and support system.” she says. “You see and recognize the complexities of the family dynamics; and learn to incorporate those factors in the coordination of your patient’s care – especially when helping them connect with an appropriate medical specialist who may be needed.” She also became proficient in the use of tele-medicine protocols and devices – which helps to ensure convenient and effective communication between patients and their doctors and nurses.

For the past 11 years, White has worked as a nurse informatics analyst at Northern – which involves the development and training of clinicians and appropriate staff on the effective use of comprehensive Electronic Health Records.

Her husband, Steve, is also a nurse at Northern.

“We like going to the beach; and, pre-COVID, we always hosted a big family outing there every year,” says White. Other times, they head in the opposite direction – to the mountains. “We have a cabin in the mountains in the Fancy Gap area – and, when we can, we invite our moms and the rest of our combined family – including daughter Audrey, sons Kinley and Jacob, and three-year-old grandson Kooper — to get together to eat and hang out.”

Northern Urgent Care is open seven days a week and conveniently located at 119 Welch Road, Suite A in Mount Airy.