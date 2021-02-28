City man charged with illegal acts against minors

February 27, 2021 John Peters II News 0
Staff report

INDEPENDENCE — A Mount Airy man faces numerous charges involving the use of a cell phone to engage in illegal acts against minors in Grayson County, according to authorities there.

Jason Kelly Inman, 40, of 202 Sherry Drive in Mount Airy, was arrested and charged with two counts of solicitation to commit felony acts, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and four counts of using a communications system to facilitate offenses involving children, according to the Grayson County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lt. Todd Perkins of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the case is still under investigation, so additional charges are a possibility. As of Friday he said Inman had not yet been extradited to Virginia.

According to a report from Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, a probe was initiated after School Resource Officer Jody Poole and the Grayson County school administration learned that a student had received a cell phone from an adult male from North Carolina.

“After further investigation, Poole learned that [the suspect] was also paying the cell phone bill,” according to multiple media reports, reports that Perkins confirmed were accurate. “After interviewing two students, Poole learned that the male subject was supplying marijuana, vapes, alcohol and vape cartridges in exchange for the use of the cell phone.”

Later, the suspect began making comments of a sexual nature to the youths, followed by requests for nude photos and videos to be sent to him in exchange for the phone and other items.

Sgt. Travis Jefferson of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, along with investigators from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at Inman’s home on Feb. 16.

Poole obtained warrants on Inman, according to the report. Inman was later released by a Surry County magistrate on a secured bond.