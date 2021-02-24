Police reports

• A vintage gas pump has been stolen from a service station on South Main Street, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The pump, valued at $900, was discovered missing last Friday from a curtilage area at South Main Street Service Center.

• A Mount Airy man who overdosed Sunday wound up being charged with driving while impaired and having no operator’s license.

Danny Jay McCraw, 61, of 143 E. Crosswinds Court, was encountered by city officers during a 911 hang-up call in reference to a vehicle causing traffic problems near Renfro Street. McCraw, who had been operating a 2007 Mercury Mariner, was located on East Independence Boulevard near Junction Street and found to have overdosed, police records state. He was administered Narcan, a drug used to reverse the effects of that.

The man then was taken to Northern Regional Hospital, where he consented to a blood draw and was charged with the two violations for which he is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on April 5.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle was discovered Friday morning at IC Building Supply on North South Street, which involved an unknown suspect opening a door to the business and removing property valued at about $350 from an unsecured vehicle on the premises, for which no type or model year were listed.

Among the items taken were a GMC fuse box, miscellaneous hand tools and flares.