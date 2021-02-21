City housing shortage concerns ‘Vision’ groups

Groups formed recently as part of a new Vision Committee plan to better shape Mount Airy’s future are barely getting their feet wet, but a major need for the city already has emerged among them: more housing.
“That was one thing that kind of surprised me,” Mayor Pro Tem Ron Niland said this past week when discussing the progress thus far for a quartet of committees put into place at his behest through an effort announced in December.
Niland, who was elected as Mount Airy’s at-large commissioner in 2019 and also undertook mayoral duties after the October resignation of top elected official David Rowe, launched the Vision Committee concept to help the municipality move forward in challenging times.
His goal was not only to help the community weather the pandemic, but focus on key areas for the future.
This resulted in four separate committees being appointed to address economic development; community development/connectivity; downtown/small business development; and municipal partnerships with non-profit organizations, county government and schools.
The groups are chaired by the other four city commissioners and contain members from the public at large.
Housing concerns surface
“Most of them have only met once,” Niland said of those groups, which have mainly been concerned with simply getting organized. “I have been to all but one or two (committee meetings).”
Despite that newness, some specific issues have managed to come to the forefront.
“One of the interesting ones that came up was housing, believe it or not,” said Niland, reflecting a need of which some citizens might not have been aware.
“That came up in two of the committees,” he said of the notion that Mount Airy is lacking a broad array of housing availability at this time.
A local Realtor who is on one of those groups related how someone wanted to buy a home in Mount Airy, but could not be accommodated with the present catalog. “And they ended up in Elkin,” Niland said.
He also recalls comments some time back from local industrial officials surrounding their efforts to bring in new people from outside areas to work in Mount Airy and difficulties encountered in securing housing. Some were prompted to live in Winston-Salem and commute here.
Upon weighing all this, Niland believes there is a need for more residential resources of all types in Mount Airy, both high-end and low-end.
In illustrating that need, the mayor pro tem cited the example of Spencer Mill Apartments. That complex opened last year on former industrial property in downtown Mount Airy which was bought by the city government in 2014 and later resold to the apartment developers.
Niland said some skepticism surrounded the viability of the 65 market-rate units involved as to whether those could all be rented at prices starting at more than $1,000 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.
“And not only are they filled up, there’s a waiting list,” he said.
The site manager of Spencer Mill Apartments advised Mount Airy officials during a meeting earlier this month that 20 to 25 people are on that list.
This suggests a definite void in the local housing market, Niland indicated.
“And that is something we may have to look at,” he said of city government officials getting involved in some manner to remedy the situation.
One problem facing Mount Airy historically is that it lacks an abundance of open land — and maybe just as important, acreage with existing access to municipal water and sewer service which otherwise might be cost-prohibitive to provide.
“And that raises the issue of the extraterritorial zoning,” Niland said of a provision long in place which gave Mount Airy control over development extending for one mile outside the city limits.
However, the controversial extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) zone, which some in those areas objected to, was eliminated by the city commissioners in June 2019 through a 3-2 vote.
This resulted in the areas in question returning to county zoning control.
