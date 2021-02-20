County extends pact with medical transport firm

DOBSON — The Surry County Board of Commissioners is going to take some time to consider whether an outside ambulance service should be allowed to continue operating here.
At the mid-March meeting last year, the county board approved a franchise for Cape Fear Regional Transport, which operates Miller Non-Emergency Ambulance Service, to drive non-critical patients within the county.
Longtime EMS Director John Shelton, who passed away in January, told the commissioners that his crews would still run all emergency calls, and they would handle transport of patients who are in critical condition — such as when a patient needs to be transferred from Northern Regional Hospital to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
What the outside agency would do is take on tasks that were pulling paramedics away from those emergency duties, such as taking an elderly patient with special health concerns to a doctor’s visit. A patient can’t simply be driven in a car if there is a chance the person might struggle to breathe or have the heart go out of rhythm.
At this week’s board meeting, County Manager Chris Knopf reminded the board that the contract was coming up for possible renewal.
“What I would ask is that the board entertain a two-month extension instead of the typical one-year consideration so that the staff at EMS can do some additional due diligence,” suggested Knopf.
After announcing position shifts within emergency management at the last meeting, the county could get new new perspectives from interim EMS Director David Speight as well as Dale Harold and Eddie Jordan who are jointly handling the day-to-day supervising of emergency management.
Also, in the same meeting, the commissioner made official Knopf’s temporary appointment of Harold as the county medical examiner.
Knopf continued with the commissioners, “As you know some of these calls come through (911) Communications for these convalescent services. They are one of three; there is also Mountain Valley Hospice and LifeStar. They also have direct calls with nursing homes, maybe the hospitals themselves, calls that we’re not familiar with.”
Knopf said of the new emergency staff, “I think they’d just like the opportunity to do some due diligence to be sure the service being provided is sufficient.”
After listening to the county manager’s reasoning, Commissioner Bill Goins made a motion to approve a two-month extension of the franchise, and the board approved.
Medical examiner
During the process of approving Harold as the county medical examiner, Knopf said the longtime EMS employee had been the assistant under John Shelton.
With Shelton gone, and Harold the only certified person who can handle the task on the county payroll, the county is moving to have new assistants prepared to work under Harold.
“There are three EMS supervisors who will be training this month to complete certification to carry that load with him,” said Knopf. “They are Kevin Key, Eric Southern and William Crigger.”
How much time does that entail to become a medical examiner, asked Commissioner Van Tucker.
David Speight said the state demands that a medical examiner at the least be a North Carolina certified paramedic or nurse practitioner.
Speight said the three men mentioned attended three days of online classes the prior week for specialty training.
Crigger is going to Chapel Hill this week to finish what work has to be done in person, Speight added. He didn’t know the dates for when the other two would be doing their in-person training.
Will there be some on-the-job training as well, asked Tucker.
They will be working with Dale Harold at first just to be sure they are familiar with everything he has been doing, the interim EMS director said.
Commissioner Eddie Harris asked if the requirements were laid out by the N.C. General Assembly.
Speight answered that it is the N.C. Board of Medical Examiners who formed the requirements, which then would have been approved by the General Assembly.