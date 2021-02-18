City native receives state honor

Each year, the governor of North Carolina awards the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award to approximately 600 residents. In order to be considered, a citizen must have an exemplary track record of civic work benefiting their community or state as a whole.
A Mount Airy native recently found herself among those who received the award this year.
On Feb. 3, Kathy Bailey arrived at the Morganton Community House expecting to take part in a photo op as a board member of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce. Bailey was led to believe that the chamber had won an important award, but things weren’t as they seemed.
“Before we went in, the chamber president said, ‘I’m gonna tell you, it’s not what you’re expecting,’” Bailey said.
Instead, Bailey, the president and CEO of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, found herself in the spotlight as she was named to the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor available in North Carolina.
“It is very humbling, I didn’t expect it. It makes me feel like I’ve actually contributed to our state with the work that I’ve done over my career. It’s nice to know that it’s made a difference,” Bailey said.
The surprise ceremony featured a video of the people behind Bailey getting the award – Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Board of Directors Chairman Mike Bridges; President and CEO Steve Lawler of the NC Healthcare Association; Chancellor Todd Roberts of the North Carolina School of Science and Math; and Chamber President and CEO Tonia Stephenson. All five wrote letters to Gov. Roy Cooper supporting her nomination.
Bailey grew up in Mount Airy and graduated from Mount Airy High School.
“Growing up in Mount Airy inspired me to be involved in whatever community I was in. I always felt that Mount Airy had a strong community collaboration,” said Bailey.
Bailey’s career in healthcare spans 42 years in her native state. She was the inaugural president of The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head, which was the first hospital to be built from the ground up in North Carolina in more than 25 years. She served as president and chief executive officer from 1999-2005. Then she moved west toward the mountains and began working at Chief Operating Officer for Blue Ridge HealthCare, where she was part of the massive renovation of Morganton and Valdese hospital campuses.
Bailey came up with CHS Blue Ridge’s unofficial motto “Friends and Neighbors Taking Care of Friends and Neighbors.” She set up one of the first Patient and Family Advisory Councils in North Carolina and she served as board member and vice chairman of the Burke County Department of Social Services.
She not only serves the state of North Carolina on many boards, but she also serves her local community. She has served as a board member of the American Red Cross Catawba Valley Chapter and Burke Development Incorporated. She was past chair of the Board for the Burke County Chamber of Commerce and currently serves on the board. She served as vice chairman of the Healthy Burke Partnership Governing Board.
Bailey earned and maintains Fellowship status from the American College of Healthcare Executives in 1998 and serves on the North Carolina Healthcare Association Board of Trustees. “Throughout your career, you have made a difference from Manteo to Morganton,” said Stephen Lawler, President and CEO of North Carolina Healthcare Association. “You’ve made healthcare better.”
Nationally, she has represented North Carolina well being named one of the Top 130 Female Healthcare Executives by “Becker’s Hospital Review” for three consecutive years. She has also received the American Hospital Association’s National Grassroots Champion Award which recognizes a hospital leader from each state who most effectively educates elected officials on the impact of major issues and broadens community support for hospitals.
Mayor Thompson praised Bailey for her support of the city. “She is a leader, and she is committed to this community.” he said. “She is committed to her work with the chamber, the school system, her work with COVID, and the city – it all adds up. Thank you for your involvement and commitment to the community.”
“I couldn’t be more proud to receive this honor in the state that I love and have lived my entire life in,” Bailey later remarked.