Date set for next Budbreak festival

February 14, 2021
By Tom Joyce

A crowd fills downtown Mount Airy during the last Budbreak event in May 2019. After being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus, organizers are now aiming for its return this August.

Tom Joyce | The News

With 2020 to be forever defined by the coronavirus, which along with misery and death forced the cancellation of large public gatherings, at last there is something good on the event horizon.

Organizers of the Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival held in downtown Mount Airy have announced that it is scheduled this year for Aug. 28 — when COVID-19 hopefully will be just a blip in the rear-view mirror.

Bob Meinecke, the key coordinator of the event, said that with vaccinations ramping up toward a goal of so-called herd immunity, Budbreak planners were comfortable setting the August date.

“It’ll be derailed if there’s not enough herd immunity,” Meinecke said Friday of the tentative nature of planning anything nowadays — even for next summer. “The governor could say at that point that you still can’t have gatherings of people.”

Budbreak marked its 10th anniversary in May 2019 before being sidelined last year by the pandemic.

A showcase for the region’s wine and craft beer industries, it typically draws 1,000-plus people who sample the various wares offered by vendors while also enjoying live music and food. In 2029, about 15 wineries/craft breweries set up tasting stations along a closed-off area of North Main Street to present their products.

At the same time, 100 percent of Budbreak’s annual proceeds, which have approached $25,000 in years accompanied by good weather, are designated for charitable causes.

The setting of the Aug. 28 date was a little tricky, according to Meinecke, due to conflicts posed by other outdoor events in the area at that time of year.

He said Ben Webb of Old North State Winery downtown also plays a leadership role in Budbreak and a date had to be found when his staff could assist with the festival.

“We couldn’t do it on Labor Day,” Meinecke said of that holiday weekend in early September. “The only date available was August.”

With so many other activities possibly taking place then, “it was important to get our date out there early,” Meinecke added.

He said the next step in the planning process will involve lining up exhibitors and entertainment for Budbreak, planned from noon to 6 p.m. on the August Saturday set aside.

DJ music is already slated to be provided by B-Dazzle Productions, with live performers to be announced later.

Given the uncertainties continuing to surround COVID-19, tickets for Budbreak won’t be available to the public until later this year.

“We will do the ticket sales at the very last minute,” Meinecke said, with further details to be announced at some point during the interim.

The festival coordinator also expressed appreciation for the fact that despite no event in 2020, and zero ticket-sale proceeds, continued support by Budbreak sponsors still resulted in $6,000 being generated to provide at least some aid to charities annually assisted.

