COVID testing available this week and next

February 10, 2021
Staff report

While public attention in recent weeks has shifted to COVID-19 vaccination efforts, Surry County officials are reminding people of the importance of testing for the virus.

“It’s definitely important if you think you’ve been exposed,” said Nathan Walls, assistant to the county manager. “It’s an accountability thing, really, where you make sure you’re healthy and you make sure you don’t infect anyone around you.”

Toward that end, the county is holding testing clinics in Mount Airy this week and in Dobson next week.

The testing is available in Mount Airy at Central United Methodist Church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Next week the testing will be held at First Baptist Church of Dobson, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, then 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Those wishing to be tested should call 1-877-562-4850 ahead of time to register.

