Wise named to Dean’s List

February 8, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

CEDARVILLE, OHIO — Allison Wise of Westfield recently was named to the Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List for the fall 2019 semester. This recognition required her to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

