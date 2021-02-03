County hears support for Elkin gym

Josh Pardue, Elkin City Schools athletic director, talks of the difficulty of scheduling several sports teams in just one gym. Jeff Linville | The News Commissioner Bill Goins, a recently retired principal, listens closely to the needs of Elkin City Schools. Jeff Linville | The News Chairman Mark Marion said he could sympathize with Elkin after the long hike for a tour left him winded. Jeff Linville | The News

DOBSON — County officials will be holding their annual budget retreat later this month. Before they do, Elkin residents wanted to make sure they were heard loud and clear on a school project.

Much discussion over the past few years has gone into a plan for a new gym at Elkin High School/Middle School. Estimated costs have more than doubled from what early figures were, and the Surry County Board of Commissioners is trying to figure out how to afford the project in light of the need for a new jail and renovations at the three county high schools: East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central.

Worried they might be the odd man out, supporters of the Elkin project came to this week’s county board meeting to be heard.

Dr. Myra Cox, Elkin superintendent, told the commissioners in October about the two parts of the project, estimated at $12 million.

A pressing concern is that the current gym, which serves both the high school and middle school, is not close to compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. Those in wheelchairs cannot navigate the gym, bathrooms and concession stand.

Even older adults visiting there to see their grandkids play sports struggle with the long flight of stairs between the levels, as well as the long hilly walk either from upper parking area or the lower football field parking area.

The other issue is how difficult it is to schedule both games and practices for several sports teams for both the high school and middle school in the same facility.

With the other high schools in the county, the campus has two gyms, then the nearby middle schools have their own gym. This is the case with Surry Central and Central Middle or North Surry with both Gentry and Meadowview within three miles.

Rather than three gyms, Elkin’s high school and middle school share one.

The cost to build a new gym was given as $2.75 million on an information sheet Dr. Cox gave to the commissioners in October.

Renovating the existing gym and making the campus ADA compliant would cost another $9.25 million.

This $12 million has given the commissioners pause, especially considering the scope of the new jail which could be three or four times that much.

Public comments

Frank Beals, chairman of the Elkin Board of Education, said he has heard this project called a “second gym” for the high school, but really this would be the first-ever gym for the middle school.

There has been talk at previous meetings about either splitting up the jail and gym projects for bond issuance or breaking the gym project into two parts.

Beals noted that neither idea makes sense because it adds a lot of repetitive costs.

Financial consultant Doug Carter warned the board in November it could add another $150,000 in costs to break the bond issuance into separate projects for the jail and gym.

Commissioner Eddie Harris asked in October if it would be possible to construct two of the three stories of the intended gym project and hold off on the top floor for a few years.

Frank Williams, Pinnacle Architecture, advised against that, noting that a temporary roof would have to be installed on top of the second floor, only to be torn off when the third floor is put on. Plus, since that wasn’t part of the plans so far, there would have to be a lot of architectural and engineering fees involved in creating a new plan.

Joe Hoyle said he has been principal of both the middle and high schools for nine years and is very proud of his school district. However, he said Elkin might be the only school system in the state where a middle school and high school have to share the same gym.

Also, the condition of the 60-year-old gym has been the subject of ridicule. He recalled hearing members of a boys’ team speaking as they arrived for a game.

“I overheard one player say to another, ‘What a dump!’”

Another player agreed and said, “Welcome to Elkin.”

“I didn’t say anything at the time, but I thought, ‘This isn’t right.’”

One county official, speaking anonymously, said he had been in the gym a few times over the years and found sections of the gym to be downright scary, likening the downstairs concessions area to a dungeon.

“We all know this is the only opportunity in the foreseeable future for Elkin City Schools to get a much-needed second gym,” said Hoyle. “If it is not funded at a high enough level to make it happen now, it will not happen in any of your’s or my lifetime.”

Several other supporters spoke on the project’s importance, including Amanda Burton, principal of Elkin Middle School, and Josh Pardue, athletic director for both the high school and middle school.

Pardue noted that it is very difficult to schedule events and practices for 10-12 teams in one season in a single gym — such as boys and girls basketball (plus JV) for both schools and wrestling teams.

Then if anything happens to create a postponement (such as snow days or a COVID-19 quarantine), then trying to change that schedule and squeeze something else in becomes exponentially harder.

Somehow, Pardue said, he and Mrs. Burton and the coaches find a way to get it all worked out, “but it shouldn’t be this hard.”

Sports mom Jennifer Layne lamented how her mother couldn’t attend games at the gym for her daughter’s senior year in 2019-20 because it is so difficult to get from the parking area to the gym.

When reached on Tuesday, Chairman Mark Marion said he had a chance to visit the school and take a tour of the gym. He said by the time he walked all the way from the front office to the gym and down the steps through the building, it was quite a trip. On the way back to the office, he had to stop for a minute to catch his breath.

Cost sharing

While the commissioners didn’t bring the gym project up for discussion at this week’s meeting, one issue that has been on their minds the past couple of years is the imbalance of funding for students.

During past budget workshops the board has brought up that county taxpayers are funding schools to the tune of around $1,200 per child. When a school system like Elkin admits a student from outside its district, the tuition fee charged is less than the per-capita rate.

One example given last year was that an Elkin family has a child in school with Surry residents paying out $1,200, but a Wilkes or Yadkin family can have a child attend Elkin City Schools and pay half that in tuition without the home county making up the difference.

The county board would like to see the tuition fee increased to be fair to Surry citizens.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.