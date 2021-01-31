Mount Airy Police Reports

• A local church was victimized in a crime discovered Thursday, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

It involved Holy Church of God on Galloway Street, where a copper pipe leading to a kerosene tank was cut and the fuel stolen. Police records state that 125 gallons valued at $375 were taken.

• James Robert Brintle, 24, of 883 Turkey Ford Road, Dobson, was charged early Friday with carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license revoked after a traffic stop in the area of Bojangles on South Andy Griffith Parkway.

Brintle allegedly was carrying brass knuckles in a back pocket at the time. The case is scheduled for the March 8 session of Surry District Court.

• Joshua Luke Rector, 37, of Sparta, was jailed Tuesday after being located by police at O’Reilly Auto Parts on West Pine Street. Rector was discovered to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed in Surry County on Sept. 14.

He also was served with an outstanding criminal summons for a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, issued on Sept. 10 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Rector was held under a $1,500 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 15 appearance in District Court.

• Emily Elizabeth Smith, a resident of Burton Street, told police Monday that she was unable to locate her handbag after visiting the Circle K convenience store on Rockford Street that day.

In addition to the burgundy handbag valued at $40, the loss included an undisclosed sum of money, a driver’s license and two types of prescription medication.