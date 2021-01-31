Litter stressed by county board

DOBSON — An old issue has come up again among county officials as they are discussing the problem with litter along the sides of roads.
In the most recent meeting of the Surry County Board of Commissioners, Chairman Mark Marion said, “I’ve been getting several phone calls lately concerning the trash in Surry County.”
“It’s looking pretty bad in some parts of the county,” Marion said. “You go down the road and you can hardly see the side ditches because of the trash.”
There has been a program in effect for a long time where local organizations can raise money for themselves by picking up trash and getting a donation per bag for it, the chairman said.
“It could benefit them very much … but, maybe people’ve forgotten about it.”
County Manager Chris Knopf pointed out that the program is for nonprofit organizations, civic groups and scout troops where the county pays $5 per bag.
This was increased a few years back from $3 per bag, noted Commissioner Eddie Harris.
Knopf said for the public’s benefit, “All you have to do is contact Johnny Easter in our Development Services Department, who will work with these groups to coordinate which roads to be collected; assist with getting trash bags, vests, anything they may need to do it safely; and also coordinate with N.C. DOT (Department of Transportation) as needed.”
The program was put in place 10 or 15 years ago and then brought back to prominence when Commissioner Harris was chairman, the county manager advised.
Speaking from home, Harris said, “It grieves me to see … the amount of trash that we have on our roads in Surry County. I think it’s a bad reflection on people coming through here; it’s a bad reflection on our citizens and businesses. And there seems to be no letup.
“I actually spent about three hours Sunday afternoon picking up trash on one of the roadsides in my community.”
Harris noted that some roadways are part of the Adopt-A-Highway program, but they aren’t getting cleaned up on a regular basis. He said the county should check that the DOT is vigilant in making sure these groups stick to a schedule.
“There are many roads that are really bad,” Harris noted. However, one spot that particularly bothers him is Holly Springs Road.
“We have an airport right there where folks are coming in … on corporate jets, and we’ve done a tremendous job with that airport.” Then when those visitors see the condition of the roadway, “It’s just a really bad reflection on Surry County.”
Commissioner Van Tucker, also connecting from home, said, “I, like Commissioner Harris, spend quite a bit of time on a long stretch of road getting up trash on the fair weekends. … I can’t stand it. It’s ugly.”
“It embarrasses me for people to ride through Surry County and see this nastiness on the side of the road.”
Tucker wondered if COVID-19 has had some impact in getting the DOT out to clean up the highways where it is responsible.
“You can put up signs all day long, and I agree you should … but it’s just hard to fix, for lack of a better word, sorriness.”
Tucker admitted, “I don’t know how to fix it. But citations and enforcement would be one way to slow it down, perhaps. I don’t know if we put plain-clothes officers out there or game cameras or what we do.”
Commissioner Larry Johnson said he would echo the comments from Commissioners Harris and Tucker. He said he has ideas and would like to address this matter again at the annual retreat next month.
Reach Jeff at 415-4692.